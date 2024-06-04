Photo courtesy of Kubota

Trackhouse Racing and Kubota just launched a sweepstakes perfect for any NASCAR superfan where they can win an exclusive VIP experience at Miami-Homestead Speedway and the choice of a second trip for an exclusive tour of Trackhouse Racing's headquarters in Concord, N.C, or $1,000.

Between now and Aug. 30, fans can enter for a chance to win a trip for two to Miami for a VIP experience at Homestead-Miami Speedway from Oct. 26 to 28, which includes roundtrip airfare for two, two nights' hotel accommodations, two tickets to the race, pit road access for Saturday's practice, a tour of the pits, garage and hauler, a meet-and-greet with Ross Chastain, and access to watch the race from pit road and a tour of the pit box.

The winner also receives their choice of a second trip for an exclusive tour of Trackhouse Racing's headquarters in Concord, N.C., (approximate value $2,650) or a check for $1,000. Approximate Retail Value ("ARV") of the Grand Prize: $6,450 or $4,800, depending on choice of prize.

No purchase necessary; a purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Open only to legal residents of the 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., 21 years of age and older. Void where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes starts at or about 8:00 a.m. CT on 6/3/24 and ends at 11:59 p.m. CT on 8/30/24. Subject to Official Rules, including how to enter, prize details, odds and restrictions, see info.kubotausa.com/vipraceday. Sponsor: Kubota Tractor Corporation, 1000 Kubota Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051.

To enter and for more information, visit www.KubotaRaceVIP.com.

