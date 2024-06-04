List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Trackhouse Racing, Kubota Launch VIP Race Day Giveaway

    Tue June 04, 2024 - National Edition
    Kubota Tractor Corporation


    Photo courtesy of Kubota

    Trackhouse Racing and Kubota just launched a sweepstakes perfect for any NASCAR superfan where they can win an exclusive VIP experience at Miami-Homestead Speedway and the choice of a second trip for an exclusive tour of Trackhouse Racing's headquarters in Concord, N.C, or $1,000.

    Between now and Aug. 30, fans can enter for a chance to win a trip for two to Miami for a VIP experience at Homestead-Miami Speedway from Oct. 26 to 28, which includes roundtrip airfare for two, two nights' hotel accommodations, two tickets to the race, pit road access for Saturday's practice, a tour of the pits, garage and hauler, a meet-and-greet with Ross Chastain, and access to watch the race from pit road and a tour of the pit box.

    The winner also receives their choice of a second trip for an exclusive tour of Trackhouse Racing's headquarters in Concord, N.C., (approximate value $2,650) or a check for $1,000. Approximate Retail Value ("ARV") of the Grand Prize: $6,450 or $4,800, depending on choice of prize.

    No purchase necessary; a purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Open only to legal residents of the 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., 21 years of age and older. Void where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes starts at or about 8:00 a.m. CT on 6/3/24 and ends at 11:59 p.m. CT on 8/30/24. Subject to Official Rules, including how to enter, prize details, odds and restrictions, see info.kubotausa.com/vipraceday. Sponsor: Kubota Tractor Corporation, 1000 Kubota Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051.

    To enter and for more information, visit www.KubotaRaceVIP.com.




    Today's top stories

    New Beginning in South, Southwest Philly

    Clean Energy Programs Need Long Look at Infrastructure, Regulation, Logistics

    When Accuracy Matters Most: Three Reasons Why Grade Indication Technology Is Worth the Investment

    Ardent Co. Brings Safety Improvements Along MD 500

    Federal Government to Invest $75M to Build Computer Chip Part Factory in Georgia

    RMS Rentals Debuts Rebrand to Align With Flagship Company

    Luby Equipment Services to Acquire Springfield-Based Potter Equipment

    Projects, More Highlight Historic Construction Season in Illinois



     

    Read more about...

    Contest Kubota NASCAR Sports & Entertainment






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA