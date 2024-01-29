Tractor Zoom, a provider of farm equipment and heavy machinery valuation data, acquired Anvil App Works, a Salesforce OEM partner with CRM solutions built specifically for equipment dealerships of all brands.

This strategic move reflects the commitment of both Tractor Zoom and Anvil to deliver exceptional value and support to equipment dealerships.

"The decision to acquire Anvil App Works is a natural progression of our existing partnership, which was solidified in February," said Kyle McMahon, CEO and founder of Tractor Zoom.

"Through our initial collaboration, we integrated our solutions and received overwhelmingly positive feedback from our customers, who directly experienced the added value it brought to their businesses. This acquisition enables us to scale this success and allocate increased resources to develop the best dealer solutions possible."

The combined company will operate as Tractor Zoom with headquarters in Iowa, under the leadership of McMahon.

Jason Hoult, CEO and founder of Anvil App Works, will remain a key part of the organization and be responsible for leading the product development and continued innovation of the newly acquired CRM solution.

With a combined employee base of 47, the acquisition brings together the talent, technologies and partnerships of both companies to streamline the equipment appraisal, pricing and sales process. By offering a single platform where equipment dealers can access internal customer and sales data alongside real-time, industry equipment valuation data points, Tractor Zoom aims to eliminate the need for multiple solutions, thus improving efficiency and scaling operations without the need to add headcount.

Approximately 850 dealership locations currently utilize Tractor Zoom Pro and Anvil's DealerConnect and Enterprise platforms, and both solutions will continue to be sold and supported to help clients achieve their business goals.

"Formally merging our companies and products unlocks so much opportunity. It allows us to combine our collective expertise and resources to build a fully integrated sales and equipment inventory management SaaS platform that addresses the evolving needs of dealerships in North America," said Hoult.

While Tractor Zoom diligently assesses the best approach to integrate products, processes, and technology, the company assures existing customers of Anvil App Works and Tractor Zoom Pro that the acquisition will have minimal impact on their day-to-day operations and use of each product. They remain committed to maintaining the same sales and customer success staff, while also immediately investing in additional customer success, implementation, data science and Salesforce technology resources to ensure an even better customer experience.

"As we embark on this new chapter, our mission, vision, values, and brand promise remain unchanged. We will continue to listen to our customers, deliver innovative solutions, and provide honest, accessible, and actionable insights to empower their business decisions," said McMahon.

