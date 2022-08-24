Cleveland Brothers restored a Cat D8R dozer for Lyons & Hohl Site Contractors.

Are you looking for a way to maximize the life of your Cat machine for a fraction of the cost?

Cat machines can withstand multiple lifetimes with a rebuild, which is the best way for machine owners to get the most out of their investment.

Lyons & Hohl Site Contractors did just that by trusting Cleveland Brothers to restore the original performance and productivity of its Cat D8R Dozer with a Cat Certified Powertrain (CPT) Rebuild.

The company realized it was time to give its D8R a second life as it was reaching 19,000 hours. After Lyons & Hohl Site Contractors discussed how they wanted to transform its D8R, Cleveland Brothers' service team began the process.

Utilizing its extensive rebuild capabilities and specialized facilities, it was able to perform the entire rebuild to transform the life of the D8R.

Rebuild Process

A CPT Rebuild follows a step-by-step process to transform the life of a power train. Once the D8R arrived at Cleveland Brothers' Lancaster, Pa., shop, the service team conducted an extensive evaluation where more than 200 tests and inspections were performed. Cleveland Brothers follows all rebuild processes and procedures from Caterpillar to ensure customers receive a consistent standard of excellence with the rebuild.

After technicians performed an inspection, the machine was completely disassembled and the components of the final drive, like brakes and steering, were sent to the Indiana, Pa., facility to be rebuilt. All other components were rebuilt right at the Lancaster shop.

The inspection revealed a list of additional items that needed to be repaired outside of the CPT, which ensured Lyons & Hohl Site Contractors were receiving a like-new machine. Those findings were restored, including the electronic control modules, hoses, sensors, pumps, switches and cooling packages. To improve productivity and safety, the team also performed engineering updates and upgrades.

Cat Engine Exchange Program

During this rebuild, Cleveland Brothers swapped out the customer's existing engine for a Cat exchange engine and the transmission for a Cat Reman transmission.

The Cleveland Brothers exchange program is a unique program where components, like the engine and transmission, are rebuilt ahead of time and stored in its warehouses until it fits the right customer's needs. This gives the customer a time advantage by already having a like-new engine and transmission for its machine rebuild.

Calibrations were then performed to ensure all components were rebuilt properly, and to ensure a smooth and efficient end result. The engine ran at full load on the Dyno at the Indiana facility, and the other components were tested similarly at the Lancaster shop. Then all components were shipped back to Lancaster and assembled into the machine.

After adding a fresh coat of paint and new stickers, the machine was transported back to the job site to undergo on-the-job testing and observation from a Cleveland Brothers technician. During this phase, the technician and operator reviewed the machine and performed adjustments. Once the machine was evaluated and received the stamp of approval by the customer on the job site, the D8R Cat Certified Powertrain rebuilt was considered complete and Lyons & Hohl Site Contractors were able to count on its D8R to go back to work.

Rebuild Capabilities Offered by Cleveland Brothers

"Lyons & Hohl Site Contractors were a pleasure to work with. They engaged with us throughout the process by checking in on the progress and even documented it for social media. During the process they were patient, respectful and enthusiastic, which is the kind of customer that makes doing what we do at Cleveland Brothers all worth it," said Paul Weston, Cleveland Brothers parts & service sales representative, who worked with Lyons & Hohl Site Contractors from start to finish of the D8R rebuild.

