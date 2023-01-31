(ConExpo photo)

ConExpo-Con/AGG is already the largest trade show in North America, and in 2023 it's going to be bigger and better than ever. That means it can be a little overwhelming if you're attending for the first time.

To prepare for the show that is set to break records, AEM ask veteran attendees to share their best advice for first timers coming to the show. Below are 20 things everyone should know before you travel to Las Vegas, plus tips for maximizing your time once you arrive.

Have a Plan

There is more than 2.7 million sq. ft. of equipment and technology to see and experts to network with. There is no way you will do everything you want to do by just coming across it as you walk.

Check out the exhibitor directory to see the more than 1,800 companies exhibiting and where they will be located at the show.

Book a Hotel With Free Transportation to/From the Show

Many hotels on the Las Vegas Strip are designated pick-up and drop-off points for free shuttle transportation to and from the show. See the hotel shuttle route schedule on the ConExpo website for more info on the specific routes and pick-up/drop-off points of your hotel shuttle to plan how you will get to and from the show grounds.

Be aware that the route of your hotel shuttle drops you at a designated location at the show campus. Check ahead of which location your route will arrive at the show.

Understand Different Ways to Get to/From and Around the Show

There are many ways to get to and from the show, as well as even more ways to get around the 2.7 million sq. ft. of show.

Getting to/from the show

Hotel shuttles: Many hotels on the Las Vegas Strip are designated pick-up/drop-off points to get to/from the show. See the hotel shuttle route schedule on the ConExpo website for more info on the specific routes and pick-up/drop-off points of your hotel shuttle to plan how you will get to and from the show grounds. Be aware that the route of your hotel shuttle drops you at a designated located at the show campus. Check ahead of which location your route will arrive at the show.

Ride-share and taxi services: There are designated pick-up/drop-off areas for ride-shares and taxis. Be aware of these areas when you call for a ride-share. Please refer to the map on the ConExpo website for more info on where these spots are located.

The Las Vegas Monorail connects 3.5 miles of the Las Vegas Strip. There are several hotels that directly connect to the monorail but are also accessible for those not staying in those hotels: MGM Grand; Horseshoe; Flamingo; Caesar's Palace; Harrah's; The Linq. See the monorail map for more info.

The key stops that get you close to the show are as follows:

Boingo Station at LVCC — Pick-up/drop-off in the Silver Lot; Closest stop to South Hall

Westgate Station — Pick-up/drop-off in Westgate; For registration + badge pick-up

SAHARA Station — Pick-up/drop-off in the SAHARA Hotel; Closest stop to the Festival Grounds

Getting around the show grounds

Express shuttles: There will be three routes of minibuses that will be continuously running throughout show hours connecting: Blue Lot to Festival Lot; Diamond Lot to Festival Lot; South Hall to Diamond Lot.

Transportation hubs will be set up at these three lots for pick-up & drop-off, as well as for answering any transportation questions.

LVCC campus shuttle: Minibuses that offer a hop-on/hop-off service around the perimeter of the show grounds. These continuously running minibuses make stops at: South Hall; Grand Lobby; North Hall

Minibuses that offer a hop-on/hop-off service around the perimeter of the show grounds. These continuously running minibuses make stops at: South Hall; Grand Lobby; North Hall The LVCC Loop: The innovative underground transportation system provides rides in Tesla vehicles under the LVCC grounds with stops at: South Hall; Silver Lot; Diamond Lot

Look out for signage at these lots to be directed to the Tesla Loop.

The Las Vegas Monorail also can be used as a means to get from one side of the show grounds to another. Please note that unless you specifically purchased a monorail pass during your registration, you must purchase a monorail pass here.

Please note that unless you specifically purchased a monorail pass during your registration, you must purchase a monorail pass here.

Know When, Where to Pick Up Your Show Badge

Locations and times for show badge pick-up will be released closer to the show. Be sure you are pre-registered and have a valid photo I.D. to be able to pick up your badge.

Pack Comfortable Shoes

We cannot stress this one enough. There is a lot to see and so much walking involved, comfortable shoes are an essential for ConExpo-Con/AGG.

BONUS TIP: Make sure to break in those new shoes before wearing them to the show.

Reserve a Wheelchair or Electric Scooter If You're Nervous About Walking

If you are interested in renting a wheelchair or motorized scooter to use at the show, we suggest reserving them prior to the show, which you can do by contacting ScootAround. Call 888/441-7575 or book online at this website. These also can be rented at Blue Lot, Festival Grounds, and West Hall.

If You're Bringing Children, Consider Bringing a Wagon Or Stroller

This may come as a surprise, but kids can be moody. It's not a bad idea to bring a wagon or stroller for young kids.

Bring a Backpack

You will be picking up plenty of stuff and info. You're going to want a place to keep it all.

Pack a Powerbank/External Battery Charger

Trust us, you'll be using your phone to take plenty of photos and videos of the awesome equipment and innovations on display. Be sure to bring an additional phone charger so you're not left disconnected.

Bring a Water Bottle

Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate! The Las Vegas heat can get wild, we recommend bringing a reusable bottle to keep you hydrated as you peruse the show.

Don't Forget to Pack a Hat, Sunglasses, Sunscreen

Again, plan for it to be hot and sunny in Las Vegas. Be prepared!

Leave Some Space in Your Luggage to Bring Things Back

Let us tell you, you will get so many freebies and swag! Plan to leave some extra space to bring them back home with you.

Visit New Manufacturers As Well

Don't get hung up on just visiting "your manufacturers". There are a ton of new technologies and companies to see as well!

Personalize Your Schedule

Organize your time at the show with My Show Planner. There's no better place to keep track of education sessions you plan to attend, as well as booth appointments and products you'd like to see. Login and let My Show Planner be your personal assistant.

Don't Miss the Smaller Tents/Exhibits

There is so much to see and many interesting booths, don't just check out the big ones!

Eat a Good Breakfast

There will be concessions and food available for purchase throughout the show grounds, but make sure to fuel up each morning for the day with a good breakfast. Plus, there's plenty of incredible breakfast spots to explore in Vegas!

Make Time to Take in Some Las Vegas Attractions

There's no shortage of things to see and do in Las Vegas. Catch a show, eat at one of the world-famous restaurants, attend a Las Vegas Golden Knights game, or maybe one of your favorite music artists is in town the week of the show. ConExpo-Con/AGG show hours are Tues to Fri: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sat: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., so there is plenty of time in the evening to make the most of your Las Vegas experience!

Follow the ConExpo-Con/AGG Social Media for the Latest Information

Stay up-to-date on the latest show information, follow us on each of our social channels!

Download the ConExpo-Con/AGG App

Get all the latest information about ConExpo-Con/AGG 2023, and bring that plan you made in Tip 1 with you via the ConExpo-Con/AGG App. It will be available for both iOS and Android.

Save 20 Percent Off Your Badge

Registration for ConExpo-Con/AGG and the co-located International Fluid Power Expo (IFPE) is currently 20 percent off with code MEDIA20 for construction and fluid power pros that get their badge by March 13, 2023.

For more information, visit www.conexpoconagg.com.

