A multiyear study is under way to test 100 different lane striping methods along a 3-mi. stretch on Interstate 84 west of Tremonton.

Various forms of lane striping are available to improve lane visibility and the Utah Department of Transportation is committed to finding the best product to withstand harsh winter conditions and hundreds of thousands of commuters each day, the agency said.

According to UDOT Spokesperson John Gleason, there are many key factors to consider when deciding on the lane striping product. It must be flat, durable and produce adequate reflectivity no matter the weather.

"We don't live in Arizona," Gleason said of above-ground reflectors used in other states that needn't worry about snow plows ripping them up. UDOT's current method for lane striping involves cutting grooves into the pavement to provide a smooth, flat surface for snow removal.

The challenging aspect of the project, according to Gleason, is finding a product that will meet all the necessary specifications and last longer than three years, a good indicator of durability. UDOT officials anticipate the grooved method will last six or more years coupled with contrast striping.

UDOT started adding contrast striping to new pavement markings on both directions of I-15 from the Point of the Mountain to Main Street in Lehi on Sept. 26.

The lane visibility enhancements come after UDOT received positive feedback in response to a new striping method that was first tested on a portion of I-15 in Salt Lake County.

Contrast striping is intended to provide commuters with improved visibility during fall and winter when the angle of the sun is lower in the sky, as well as times of storms and similar weather increments.

According to UDOT, the new pavement markings will have black lines painted as an extension of the white lines between lanes, further improving visibility during daylight hours with dry conditions, when the sun reflects off the pavement.

"We want to do everything we can to make striping as visible as possible and make the roads are as safe as they can be," Gleason said.

