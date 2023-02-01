URBN works with Blue Rock to put Terrain at DelVal on track to open in the summer of 2023. (Photo courtesy of Delaware Valley University)

A unique partnership between Urban Outfitters Inc. and Doylestown, Pa.'s Delaware Valley University (DelVal) has resulted in the start of construction of the retailer's nature-inspired Terrain lifestyle brand presence on the DelVal campus.

The college announced Jan. 30 that ground had recently been broken at the Bucks County site, and Blue Rock Construction, a contracting firm with offices in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, is leading the project's creation.

Last May, Urban Outfitters (URBN) and DelVal revealed their plans to transform the Market at DelVal building to Terrain at Delaware Valley University. This new location for Terrain will bring the brand's signature retail store, nursery, garden cafe and private event space to the college and Doylestown/Bucks County community.

"We are excited that construction is under way, going well, and on time," said Adam DeAngelo, executive director at URBN. "We have received positive feedback from the community here and many events are already booked for the second half of 2023 and into 2024."

URBN's Terrain website describes itself as a garden, home and outdoor lifestyle brand deeply rooted in nature and plant life.

Founded in 2008, Terrain's flagship location in Glen Mills, Pa., opened on the site of the historic J. Franklin Styer's Nursery. The idea behind the brand was the merging of house and garden "to create an immersive natural experience and an environment where our customers can come to unwind, explore, and celebrate occasions big and small," according to urbn.com/our-brands/terrain. Its products include a diverse selection of native plants, hand-picked planters, all-weather furniture, seasonal décor, outdoor lighting, and gifts for every occasion, the online site noted.

College, Community to Benefit From Terrain

The partnership between URBN/Terrain and DelVal includes experiential learning opportunities for the latter's students through the university's award-winning Experience360 program. Students can pursue paid internships and additional employment opportunities at Terrain at Delaware Valley University and other URBN locations. These internships may include retail, food service, events and other activities, according to DelVal.

Nicole Cataldi, Class of 2005, and recipient of an MBA from the university in 2008, is the human resource manager at Blue Rock and head cheerleading coach at DelVal. She was ecstatic to learn that DelVal would be home to Terrain's Doylestown location, and that Blue Rock would be involved.

"Knowing the dedication, thoughtfulness, and creativity that Blue Rock and URBN put into projects, I am confident that the result will be amazing, and I cannot wait to see it," she explained. "As an alumna, I am happy to see that through this partnership, the space will not only be beautiful and add to the community but also be a new hands-on learning opportunity for current and future students with a well-known corporation."

Other DelVal alumni are excited at the chance to book the Terrain event space for major life events, including Monika Smallwood-Phillips, Class of 2019, and her husband, Shawn Phillips, Class of 2018. They look forward to Terrain's opening on campus to celebrate an important milestone and revisit their alma mater.

"My husband and I met at DelVal," Smallwood-Phillips explained. "We definitely can't wait for Terrain to open so we can have our five-year celebration here."

The building site for Terrain at Delaware Valley University is at 2100 Lower State Rd., in Doylestown, approximately 30 mi. north of Philadelphia.

Terrain Project in Capable Hands

Founded in 1896, Delaware Valley University is a private, comprehensive, nonprofit university educating students with a curriculum that emphasizes and requires experiential learning. It offers 28 undergraduate majors in life and physical sciences, business, the humanities, and agricultural and environmental sciences, in addition to more than seven master's degrees, and a doctorate in education.

DelVal currently educates approximately 1,840 undergraduate students, 460 graduate students, and 420 continuing-education students.

Urban Outfitters Inc. has a portfolio of global consumer brands made up of Anthropologie, BHLDN, Free People, FP Movement, Terrain, Urban Outfitters, Nuuly, and Menus & Venues. Since 1970, URBN has inspired customers through a creative and entrepreneurial approach to products, services and experiences.

With offices in Allentown and Newtown, Pa., in addition to Burlington, N.J., Blue Rock offers construction services to clients in many markets, including program management, construction management, design/build and project consulting.

