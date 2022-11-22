On Oct. 27, Gov. Andy Beshear announced UPS Supply Chain Solutions Inc. will grow its presence in the commonwealth with two new-location projects totaling $334 million in investments and creating 435 high-wage jobs in Jefferson and Bullitt counties.

"We often talk about companies trusting in and believing in the resources and opportunities provided here in the commonwealth," Beshear said. "UPS is an example of one of the largest brands in the world doing exactly that.

"Just as important as the economic impact of these announcements is the quality of jobs being created for Kentuckians and their families. The foundation is being set for years of economic success to come, and we are only getting started. I want to thank UPS for once again investing in the commonwealth. I am thrilled to see their continued success."

The Louisville project includes a 1 million-sq.-ft. facility, with the company investing over $155 million and creating 315 high-wage jobs for local residents. UPS also will construct a 1 million-sq.-ft. facility in Bullitt County with a $178 million-plus investment, creating 120 quality jobs. The exact location of both projects is yet to be determined, and these investments have already been included in the company's capital plans.

"With these two new facilities, we are excited to continue to grow in the Louisville area, and we appreciate the enthusiastic support from Gov. Beshear, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and leaders in Jefferson and Bullitt counties," said Nick D'Andrea, UPS vice president of public affairs. "The city and region are vital to serving our customers and this is just the latest investment in the metro area, which also includes a new aircraft hangar currently under construction on the north end of Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport."

UPS is the largest employer in metro Louisville, with more than 25,000 employees working in air, ground and supply chain operations. The company's Worldport global air hub at Louisville Muhammad Ali International airport is the centerpiece of the company's global air network, with nearly 400 flights arriving and departing each day. UPS also operates 21 Supply Chain Solutions warehouses in the region, totaling more than 8 million sq. ft. of space dedicated to warehousing and distribution for customers. The company's operations in Kentucky create a significant economic impact, including 62,000 direct and indirect jobs created and $2.5 billion in annual payroll.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer noted the unprecedented economic momentum of the Louisville region and economic impact this continued partnership with UPS will bring.

"Louisville is on track to have one of its best years for economic development in the last decade," he said. "Since the creation of Louisville Forward eight years ago, our strategy has centered around pursuing high-wage jobs in high-growth sectors, including laboratory and medical logistics, and as a result, we have seen the average annual wages for economic development projects grow 26 percent.

"Our decades-long partnership with UPS Healthcare, UPS Airlines and UPS Supply Chain Solutions continues to bring great opportunity to our community, and we are excited to welcome 315 new jobs and $155 million in investment to Louisville with this latest announcement."

Since taking office, Gov. Beshear's administration has welcomed $21 billion in investments that are creating 40,000 jobs, including the two largest economic development projects in state history. In September 2021, Gov. Beshear and leaders from Ford Motor Co. and SK Innovation celebrated a transformative $5.8 billion investment that will create 5,000 jobs in Hardin County. And in April of this year, the Governor was joined by leadership at Envision AESC to announce a $2 billion investment that will create 2,000 jobs in Warren County. These announcements solidify Kentucky as the EV battery production capital of the United States.

For more information, visit about.ups.com.

