U.S. Composting Council Hosts Annual Conference in S.C.

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

U.S. Composting Council Hosts Annual Conference in S.C.

Thu February 20, 2020 - National Edition #5
CEG



The U.S. Composting Council advocates for compost manufacturing, compost utilization and organics recycling to benefit the environment, its members and society as a whole. Each year the USCC hosts more than 100 exhibitors and equipment demonstrators at its annual conference.

With 75-plus unique workshops, tours and information sessions, Compost 2020 was held Jan. 28 to 31 at the Charleston Convention Center in South Carolina. Patrick Geraty, president of St. Louis Composting and USCC Executive Committee member, spoke to a select audience of Hills Machinery personnel to highlight the origins of his company, beginning with 1992's Senate Bill 530, to focusing on future challenges in composting such as how to handle food waste.

The equipment on display at Compost 2020 included the likes of: Bandit's "The Beast" Model 4680XP; a CBI Magnum Force 6800 CT; Diamond Z's DZH 6000TKT; a Doppstadt INVENTHOR Type 9 shredder; a Komptech Crambo 6000; Morbark's Wood Hog 6400XT; Peterson Pacific Corp.'s 5710D horizontal grinder; a Rotochopper FP-66; Doppstadt's SM 720 series trommel screen; EDGE Innovate's TRT622 tracked trommel screen; Komptech's Nemus 2700 mobile hydraulic drum screen; a Roto-Screen 454; a Barford BF7048M hopper feeder; Barford's TR8048M conveyor; Screen Machine's 612T trommel screen; and a Case CX290D material handler. CEG

Screen Machine’s 612T trommel is put through its paces.
Screen Machine’s 612T trommel is put through its paces.

A Komptech trommel screen is demonstrated.
A Komptech trommel screen is demonstrated.

Roto-Screen Recuperator R4541D and Barford track stacking conveyors were on display at Compost 2020.
Roto-Screen Recuperator R4541D and Barford track stacking conveyors were on display at Compost 2020.

Diamond Z’s DZH 6000TKT horizontal grinder in action.
Diamond Z’s DZH 6000TKT horizontal grinder in action.

Doppstadt Inventhor Type 9 is fed by a Case CX290D material handler.
Doppstadt Inventhor Type 9 is fed by a Case CX290D material handler.

Peterson’s 5710D horizontal grinder and this Cat 330F excavator work well together.
Peterson’s 5710D horizontal grinder and this Cat 330F excavator work well together.

The visitors were able to see a variety of machines during the live demo.
The visitors were able to see a variety of machines during the live demo.

Adam (L) and Jim Hills (R) of Hills Machinery in Charleston, S.C., hosted a breakfast at the conference where Patrick Geraty, president of St. Louis Composting, was the keynote speaker.
Adam (L) and Jim Hills (R) of Hills Machinery in Charleston, S.C., hosted a breakfast at the conference where Patrick Geraty, president of St. Louis Composting, was the keynote speaker.

(L-R): Adam, Eoin and Gerry Kenny, all of Sand Science in Beaufort, S.C., welcome Lisa and Len Wilson of G.L. Williams & Daughter in Graniteville, S.C.
(L-R): Adam, Eoin and Gerry Kenny, all of Sand Science in Beaufort, S.C., welcome Lisa and Len Wilson of G.L. Williams & Daughter in Graniteville, S.C.

The folks who attended the Hills Machinery breakfast.
The folks who attended the Hills Machinery breakfast.

(L-R): Ian Williamson and Steve Simonson, both of Powerscreen Mid Atlantic in Kernersville, N.C., with Travis Lint of Terex CBI and Jeff Ford, also of Powerscreen Mid Atlantic.
(L-R): Ian Williamson and Steve Simonson, both of Powerscreen Mid Atlantic in Kernersville, N.C., with Travis Lint of Terex CBI and Jeff Ford, also of Powerscreen Mid Atlantic.

Ken Lloyd (L) and Marc Robinson, both of ICM Solutions, came in from Salt Lake City, Utah.
Ken Lloyd (L) and Marc Robinson, both of ICM Solutions, came in from Salt Lake City, Utah.

Approximately 1,100 people attended the conference and product demonstration.
Approximately 1,100 people attended the conference and product demonstration.

(L-R) are John Lamprinakos, CEO of Diamond Z; Randy Hengst of Heavy Machines in Covington, Ga.; Steve and Brett St George of St George Construction in Fredonia, N.Y.
(L-R) are John Lamprinakos, CEO of Diamond Z; Randy Hengst of Heavy Machines in Covington, Ga.; Steve and Brett St George of St George Construction in Fredonia, N.Y.

A Terex CBI is being fed by a Cat 320 excavator.
A Terex CBI is being fed by a Cat 320 excavator.

Bandit shows what its 3680T “The Beast” can do.
Bandit shows what its 3680T “The Beast” can do.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Compost 2020 Events Hills Machinery Recycling Recycling & Processing Equipment South Carolina