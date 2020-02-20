U.S. Composting Council Hosts Annual Conference in S.C.

The U.S. Composting Council advocates for compost manufacturing, compost utilization and organics recycling to benefit the environment, its members and society as a whole. Each year the USCC hosts more than 100 exhibitors and equipment demonstrators at its annual conference.

With 75-plus unique workshops, tours and information sessions, Compost 2020 was held Jan. 28 to 31 at the Charleston Convention Center in South Carolina. Patrick Geraty, president of St. Louis Composting and USCC Executive Committee member, spoke to a select audience of Hills Machinery personnel to highlight the origins of his company, beginning with 1992's Senate Bill 530, to focusing on future challenges in composting such as how to handle food waste.

The equipment on display at Compost 2020 included the likes of: Bandit's "The Beast" Model 4680XP; a CBI Magnum Force 6800 CT; Diamond Z's DZH 6000TKT; a Doppstadt INVENTHOR Type 9 shredder; a Komptech Crambo 6000; Morbark's Wood Hog 6400XT; Peterson Pacific Corp.'s 5710D horizontal grinder; a Rotochopper FP-66; Doppstadt's SM 720 series trommel screen; EDGE Innovate's TRT622 tracked trommel screen; Komptech's Nemus 2700 mobile hydraulic drum screen; a Roto-Screen 454; a Barford BF7048M hopper feeder; Barford's TR8048M conveyor; Screen Machine's 612T trommel screen; and a Case CX290D material handler. CEG