Growth in both ag tractors and combine harvesters continues in the United States, while a slowdown in harvesters in Canada brings overall unit sales slightly below 2020 north of the border, according to the latest data from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM).

U.S. total farm tractor sales climbed a healthy 8.7 percent in November compared to 2020, while U.S. self-propelled combine sales saw a gain of 37.8 percent, the fourth month in a row of growth near or above 20 percent for harvesters. All segments except articulated 4WD units grew in the month, led by the 100+hp segment, up 30.9 percent.

Articulated 4WD units fell 23 percent on the month but remain more than 17 percent positive year-to-date. Year-to-date farm tractor sales are up 11.3 percent and combines growth climbed to 25 percent.

For Canada, November monthly were a mixed bag, with tractors climbing 1.3 percent in aggregate, while harvesters fell 56.8 percent, bringing combined tractor and combine sales down 0.7 percent, or 18 total units. Segment-by-segment, sales in Canada were like the United States, with articulated 4WD sales falling 52.8 percent, while 100+hp 2WD units led gains at 20.2 percent.

The only segment difference was sub-40hp units which fell 2.5 percent in Canada, while growing 6.8 percent in the United States. Still, both tractors and combines remain above 20 percent growth year-to-date in Canada, with tractors up 20.5 percent, and combines up 28.1 percent.

"Both tractors and combines continue to see year to date growth in the double-digits demonstrating that farmer demand and optimism remains strong," said Curt Blades, senior vice president, industry sectors & product leadership at the Association of Equipment Manufacturers. "While supply chain issues are still causing some bumps, our members continue to do all they can to deliver the parts and products to the market."

The full reports can be found in the Market Data section of the AEM website under Ag Tractor and Combine Reports.

U.S.: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/

Canada: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/canadian-ag-tractor-combine-reports/

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories