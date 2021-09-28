St. Francis River Mainline Levee during a recent flood event along the project location. (USACE photo)

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Memphis District, in partnership with Drainage District No. 48 of Dunklin County, Mo., recently awarded a $13.6 million contract to Dumey Contracting Inc. of Benton, Mo., to complete work on the first phase of a project that will improve a St. Francis River mainline levee under-seepage issue near Kennett, Mo.

The finished work will eliminate a serious threat to the integrity of the levee and improve its stability. The contracted work — which is just getting started — involves constructing a continuous semi-pervious landside berm for approximately 6 mi. along the levee as well as associated interior drainage work to support the berm construction.

Construction work is scheduled to continue into the 2022 construction season. The Memphis District will soon award the contract for Phase two of the project, which will consist of an additional 2 mi. of seepage berm and associated drainage work along the levee.

