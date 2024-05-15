Photo courtesy of UDOT The Utah Department of Transporation recently revealed that general contractors are working on a total of 209 projects this year, with a value of $2.74 billion over the life of the projects.

Construction on Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) projects are starting to ramp up as the weather turns warmer and summer approaches. Local general contractors working for UDOT will be working on 209 projects this year, with a value of $2.74 billion over the life of the projects.

Planned improvements range from repaving rural highways to building freeway-style interchanges and widening, repaving, demolishing and building bridges. Projects also include several new trails and improved pedestrian access and safety improvements.

"These projects are part of our commitment to helping people get where they want, in the way they want, safely and efficiently," said Lisa Wilson, UDOT deputy director of engineering and operations. "This includes building new projects to help meet growth demands, maintaining our aging roads and bridges, and building out our transportation network to accommodate drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists."

Utah is one of the fastest-growing states in the country, and UDOT is continually looking for ways to meet current and future transportation needs while maintaining the existing highway system in good condition.

Mountain View Corridor, Salt Lake, Utah Counties: $466M

Photo courtesy of UDOT

This project will connect Mountain View Corridor from Porter Rockwell Boulevard with 2100 North in Lehi, providing another much-needed transportation option for northwest Utah County and southwest Salt Lake County drivers. It will be the first section of Mountain View Corridor constructed as a freeway with no stoplights. Additional work includes upgrading the intersection at 2100 North to an interchange, updating wildlife fencing and creating a multi-use trail. The Mountain View Corridor will eventually be a 35-mi. freeway from I-80 in Salt Lake County to SR 73 in Utah County. Construction began in March 2024 and will last through early 2026.

Salt Lake County Bridges, Salt Lake County: $23.2M

Crews will extend the life of 20 bridges throughout Salt Lake County with several rehabilitation projects. This includes bridges over I-80, Bangerter Highway, Redwood Road, SR 201 and SR-202. Later this summer, crews will demolish the two bridge decks on SR 201 at 3200 West and replace them with new, smoother driving surfaces. Drivers should expect delays of more than 30 min. on SR 201, as traffic will be detoured off and back on the highway via the 3200 West on- and off-ramps. 3200 West is scheduled to be closed for approximately six months during construction. Construction is expected to start this summer.

I-15 Shepard Lane Interchange, Davis County: $147.5M

Crews will build a new interchange on I-15 at Shepard Lane in Farmington to reduce congestion and improve safety in this area. Not only will it cross over Union Pacific Railroad (UPRR) and Utah Transit Authority (UTA) tracks to create another connection to local roads, this project will also improve pedestrian and bike connectivity along Park Lane, and the ramps associated with I-15, U.S. 89 and Legacy Parkway (SR 67). Construction began in spring 2024 and will be completed in 2026.

Energy Corridor, San Juan County: $116.9M

UDOT will be laying 54 mi. of pavement to cover the lengths of both SR 162 and SR 262 in southeastern Utah, including a more in-depth reconstruction of a 9-mi. section between Montezuma Creek and Aneth. UDOT partnered with the Navajo Nation to secure a Nationally Significant Federal Lands and Tribal Projects Grant to help fund the project. Crews also will replace the McElmo bridge, add rumble strips, widen the shoulders of the road and replace guardrail, among other improvements. This project will make travel safer, smoother and more convenient for the residents in the area; tourists traveling to Bears Ears, Four Corners and Hovenweep National Monuments; and workers serving the petroleum extraction industry in the region. Construction is expected to begin this summer.

SR 30, Cache County: $61M

UDOT will reconstruct SR 30 from SR 23 to 1000 West in Logan to improve traffic flow and enhance safety for drivers. Crews will widen SR 30 to four lanes and increase the shoulder width and add an Advanced Warning System and new lighting to enhance safety at the intersection of SR 30 and SR 23. In addition, a new recreational trail will be constructed along the south side of SR 30, and a sidewalk will be built on the north side. Construction began in spring 2024.

I-15 1600 S/2700 North interchange, Utah County: $133M

UDOT is constructing a new interchange on I-15 at 1600 South/2700 North, realigning adjacent frontage roads and improving 1600 South/2700 North from Main Street in Spanish Fork to State Street (SR 51) in Springville. The project will alleviate congestion on mainline I-15, the 400 South Interchange in Springville and on U.S. 6 in Spanish Fork and improve safety on 1600 South/2700 North for walking, biking and driving. Construction is under way.

5600 South: Weber County: $361M

Crews are in the middle of major construction of a new I-15 interchange at 5600 South in Roy that will make it easier to get to and from Hill Air Force Base. The project also is widening 5600 South from three to five lanes from I-15 to 3500 West. UDOT also will add new sidewalks, pedestrian ramps and a new trail system for pedestrians and cyclists. These improvements will help area residents get around more easily, whether they are walking, biking or driving. Construction started in 2023 and is expected to continue through 2026.

I-215 Frontage Road, Salt Lake County, $32M

UDOT will build a new frontage road next to southbound I-215 from 4100 South to 4700 South in Taylorsville to improve connectivity and keep traffic moving in this area. An east-west road also will be built, connecting the frontage road to 2700 West. As part of the project, UDOT also will improve a nearby walking trail. This project is scheduled to begin construction in April.

Bangerter Highway, Salt Lake County: $415.3 million

Photo courtesy of UDOT

Major construction will ramp up this year as crews build four new freeway-style interchanges with on- and off-ramps at 2700 West, 13400 South, 9800 South and 4700 South, eliminating stoplights at four more intersections for drivers on Bangerter Highway. To prepare for interchange construction on 4700 S, the Jordan Valley Water Conservancy aqueduct will be relocated. Major construction is already under way and is expected to last through the end of 2025.

Enhanced Freeway Lane Striping: $26M

The Enhanced Freeway Striping project is replacing lane markings on Wasatch Front freeways with new, wider lines designed for high visibility and reflectivity and using contrast striping, which includes a white line followed by a black line (known as a "tiger tail" and helpful for autonomous vehicle sensors and cameras), for the lines in between lanes. Crews will wrap up work in Utah County and start adding new lane striping in Salt Lake, Davis, Tooele and Summit counties this spring. Construction started in 2023 and is expected to continue throughout 2024.

"We've planned this work to minimize inconvenience for drivers and residents, but we want everyone to be aware that there will be delays, restrictions and changes to your daily commute and other travels," Wilson said.

Today's top stories