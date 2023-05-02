List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Utility Expo, American Traffic Safety Services Association, Team Up for Safety Education

    Tue May 02, 2023 - National Edition
    AEM


    The education programs ATSSA will be presenting at The Utility Expo are targeted to help participants expand their knowledge about traffic safety while on the job. (Utility Expo photo)
    The education programs ATSSA will be presenting at The Utility Expo are targeted to help participants expand their knowledge about traffic safety while on the job. (Utility Expo photo)

    The Utility Expo has signed an agreement with the American Traffic Safety Services Association (ATSSA) to increase educational offerings at the show in Louisville, Ky., Sept. 26 to 28, 2023.

    "Safety has always been a front-and-center issue for The Utility Expo. From the equipment that utility professionals use onsite, to the potentially hazardous environments they can find themselves in, safety needs to always be priority number one," said The Utility Expo Show Director John Rozum.

    "The people at ATSSA understand that a lot of utility work is done in and around traffic and they have put together a great education agenda to help keep utility pros safe when the traffic cones come out."

    The education programs ATSSA will be presenting at The Utility Expo are targeted to help participants expand their knowledge about traffic safety while on the job. Education topics include Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), emerging safety technologies, liability and exposure, becoming a traffic control technician and earning ATSSA Flagger Certification.

    "Utility crews are always safety-minded when it comes to getting people's lights on and water running," said Donna Clark, vice president of education and technical services at ATSSA. "We're glad the show where the utility industry goes to grow has invited us in to keep utility pros up to speed on not just how to keep their teams safe, but how to keep everyone who comes near a utility job site that impacts a roadway safe."

    Registration for The Utility Expo opens May 9, 2023.




