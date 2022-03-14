The new Air N Arc 330 Diesel will have 50 percent more air power, 43 percent more electric power, improved jump-starting performance, enhanced features, and now dramatically increased multi-process weld capability, all in an attractive, quieter compact package, according to the manufacturer.

Vanair, the manufacturer of Mobile Power Solutions, and Lincoln Electric, renowned for its design, development and manufacturer of arc welding products, have joined forces in a strategic collaboration that leverages the strengths of both companies to bring the next generation of Air N Arc All-in-One Power Systems to the marketplace.

The collaboration combines Lincoln Electric's 127 years in leading the world in welding technology with Vanair's 50 years of engineering expertise in mobile air compressors, engine-starting and multi-function load management technology.

"The addition of the Lincoln Electric name, their reputation, their engineering prowess and experience greatly enhance our Air N Arc product line and is very exciting news for the work truck industry," said Greg Kokot, president of Vanair.

"Right from the beginning, it was apparent that a fantastic working relationship developed between the two companies as we went about integrating our respective technologies into an industry-leading all-in-one solution that I truly believe will set the new standardin multi-function products," said Dean Strathman, vice president of sales of Vanair.

The first product innovation of this collaborative endeavor is the Air N Arc330 Diesel All-in-One Power System. The new Air N Arc 330 Diesel will have 50 percent more air power, 43 percent more electric power, improved jump-starting performance, enhanced features, and now dramatically increased multi-process weld capability, all in an attractive, quieter compact package, according to the manufacturer.

Automatic start/stop and engine speed control for fuel savings are other enhanced features of the unit.

"We can't imagine a better offering of best-in-class solutions for this segment that we've been soprivileged to serve," said Phillip Fulgenzi, director of commercial products at Lincoln Electric. "Our two companies' combined technologies have enabled the development of the most robust solution possible for the work truck industry."

The new Air N Arc 330 Diesel All-in-One Power System will be available in December 2022.

For more information, visit AirNArc.com.

