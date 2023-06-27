List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    VCES Receives First Portable Electric Voltstack e-Charger

    Tue June 27, 2023 - West Edition #14
    VCES


    The Voltstack e-Charger is a rugged, reliable, off-grid mobile charging solution which allows customers to recharge their electric equipment on any job site. (VCES photo)
    The Voltstack e-Charger is a rugged, reliable, off-grid mobile charging solution which allows customers to recharge their electric equipment on any job site. (VCES photo)

    Volvo Construction Equipment & Services (VCES) California achieved a significant milestone in job site electrification by becoming the first Volvo Construction Equipment Dealer to receive Portable Electric's Voltstack e-Charger. The news comes on the heels of the two companies announcing a partnership to offer the Voltstack e-Charger to support the off-grid charging of Volvo electric equipment across its 245 Volvo dealerships.

    Volvo's new ECR25, L25 and other electric equipment are great assets for construction job sites. However, the challenge of recharging these machines on remote job sites can often lead to downtime and lost productivity. The Voltstack e-Charger is a rugged, reliable, off-grid mobile charging solution which allows customers to recharge their electric equipment on any job site. By providing a complete solution for electric equipment charging, the Voltstack e-Charger ensures equipment uptime and enables ROI, thereby increasing the adoption of electric equipment on construction job sites. Its ability to cater to a wide range of electric equipment requirements, such as boost charging, setting up temporary charging off-grid, or providing recharging services whenever needed, make the Voltstack e-Charger a significant addition to VCES California's equipment offering.

    "We've always thought of California as a leader when it comes to transitioning to a cleaner, more sustainable future, and VCES California is proving that to be true," says Keith Marett, CEO of Portable Electric. "Not only will these units help recharge Volvo electric equipment, but they will also help reduce a remote job site's reliance on fossil fuel generators and supplement it with clean, quiet power.

    "Electrification is a key enabler for sustainable construction, and Volvo is taking a leadership role in the industry to drive this transition," says Ed Galindo, e-Mobility Lead at VCES California. "We're proud to offer a range of electrified products to help customers reduce their carbon footprint and meet their sustainability goals. By combining innovative technologies like the Voltstack ecosystem with our deep expertise in construction, we're working to create a cleaner, more sustainable future for everyone."

    The Voltstack e-Charger is part of the Voltstack ecosystem which means in addition to providing a whole host of charging solutions, the unit can also be used as a source of silent, emission-free onsite power. Crucially, the Voltstack e-Charger can also be hybridized with a fossil fuel generator to provide off-grid power with a "Smart Hybrid" feature. This feature allows the Voltstack e-Charger to automatically turn on or off a diesel generator depending on the state of charge of the Voltstack e-Charger, providing a hands-off solution for crews to operate and making for a quieter job site while reducing fuel consumption and carbon emissions.

    For more information about Volvo Construction Equipment and Portable Electric, visit www.volvoce.com and www.portable-electric.com.

    About VCES

    Volvo Construction Equipment & Services (VCES) offers a wide range of construction equipment, designed to improve efficiency and productivity on job sites, including excavators, wheel loaders, articulated haulers, and motor graders. The company also provides expert services, such as maintenance, repair, and training, to ensure that customers get the most out of its equipment.




    Today's top stories

    ADOT, Ames Earn America's Transportation Awards Honors

    FDOT Makes Improvements to Daryl Carter Parkway in Central Florida

    Volvo Construction Equipment Reveals Electric Charging Protocol to Accelerate Transformation

    Ikaros LLC Leads Congestion Reduction Project in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

    Hamm HD+ Tandem Rollers Now 'Digital Ready' In All Weight Classes

    AGC of California Hosts Business Expo for Construction

    Wright Credits Early Mentors for SoCal JCB's Success

    California Creates 'Strike Team' for Major Infrastructure Projects



     

    Read more about...

    Business News California Electric Equipment Volvo Volvo Construction Equipment & Services






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA