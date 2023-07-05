List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Vermeer Midwest Announces Plans for Its New Facility in Collinsville, Ill.

    Wed July 05, 2023 - Midwest Edition #14
    Vermeer/CEG


    Rendering of Vermeer Midwest’s new facility in Collinsville, Ill.
    Rendering of Vermeer Midwest’s new facility in Collinsville, Ill.

    Vermeer Midwest, the authorized dealer of Vermeer equipment in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and eastern Missouri, announced it will break ground this summer on a new facility in Collinsville, Ill.

    Located at 916 Fournie Lane, the future 15,000-sq.-ft. facility will open in summer 2024. While under construction, the company's current rented building remains open to customers.

    The new facility will offer an increased level of local service. Illinois customers will no longer need to travel to Missouri for parts and service.

    "Our goal is to make sure our customers stay productive and profitable," said Chad Van Soelen of Vermeer Midwest.

    In addition to a fully stocked parts department, training room and offices, the new building will house a shop with multiple overhead cranes, two service trucks and up to six Vermeer-certified technicians. These technicians are put through a rigorous training program with a focus on electrical and hydraulic diagnostics, issue resolution and safety. Service will be available for all Vermeer industrial products, Teupen spider lifts, Yanmar mini-excavators and Behnke trailers.

    For more information, visit vermeermidwest.com. CEG




