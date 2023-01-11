Vermeer Northwest and Vermeer Mountain West are joining forces.

At the end of 2022, Vermeer Northwest merged with and took the name of Vermeer Mountain West. Combining these two adjacent Vermeer dealership groups creates a contiguous network of 13 locations spanning much of the western United States. By joining forces, both dealership groups will bring equipment expertise and market knowledge to their combined region.

Leadership from both dealership groups will continue to be engaged in the business.

In 1990, Doug and Jaci Terpstra left Vermeer Corporation in Pella, Iowa, and founded Vermeer Northwest. Fourteen years later, Tim Weaver joined the business and eventually purchased the successful dealership from Doug, his father-in-law.

Along with his veteran team of leaders, he continued to develop Vermeer Northwest's rich 33-year legacy of customer service.

Through this merger, Weaver has accepted the role of vice president of sales with direct oversite in leading commercialization efforts in the states of Washington and Alaska. He joins the senior leadership team of Vermeer Mountain West. He and his wife, Johanna, are also now significant shareholders in the Vermeer Mountain West organization.

Kyle Pieratt will continue to lead as the president and CEO of Vermeer Mountain West.

"We are excited to continue to build out the Vermeer Mountain West brand as we strive to deliver excellence for our customers," Pieratt said. "This merger continues to leverage our ability to scale customer service, inventories and long-term career pathing for our team members, in the fast pace and growing markets we serve.

"Similar to the customers and suppliers, competing at scale continues to be a vital part to sustainability well into the foreseeable future. We are committed to this journey with our customers and team members."

Vermeer Mountain West will be headquartered in Chandler, Ariz. There will be branch locations in Tucson (Arizona), Las Vegas (Nevada), Albuquerque (New Mexico), El Paso (Texas), Salt Lake City (Utah), Boise (Idaho), Billings (Montana), Missoula (Montana), Spokane (Washington), Tacoma (Washington), Marysville (Washington) and Anchorage (Alaska).

For more information, visit www.vermeermountainwest.com.

