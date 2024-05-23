Photo courtesy of CTE North America The CTE Traccess 160/51, 230/75 and 270/88 will now be available for purchase at all Vermeer Southeast locations.

Vermeer Southeast, a provider of environmental and underground construction equipment, has signed with CTE North America to begin selling and servicing its line of Traccess aerial lifts.

CTE North America is the exclusive distributor of Traccess lifts for CTE SpA, a leading European access platform manufacturer based in Veneto and Trentino, Italy, with more than 40 years of experience in the industry.

The North American branch opened in March 2022 and is headquartered in the Hartford, Conn., area. With models ranging from 51 – 88 ft., CTE compact crawler boom lifts provide aerial lift solutions to limited access jobs with compact configurations while still providing full horizontal outreach at maximum basket capacity.

"Work Becomes Easy" with CTE's innovative product features, timely assistance, professional guidance and training. This commitment has been at the core of CTE's operations since its inception, resulting in the distribution of more than 17,000 platforms worldwide.

Established in 1967, Vermeer Southeast serves Georgia, Florida and Alabama with equipment, parts, service and the right productivity solutions for tree care, landscape, wood waste, recycling, pipeline, underground construction, infrastructure, solar and vacuum excavation. With over 260 team members company-wide, its corporate office is located in Orlando, Fla., store locations include Boynton Beach, Clearwater, Ft. Myers, Jacksonville, Miami, Orlando and Pensacola. Georgia and Alabama locations include Buford, Marietta, Savannah, and Birmingham. As of 2018, Vermeer Southeast is a 100% employee-owned company. Because employees are responsible for the success of the company, customers receive outstanding service and individualized attention to their businesses.

Michael Gnazzo, CTE North America president, said, "It has been a very promising experience to develop our partnership with Vermeer Southeast. Their corporate values have been very aligned with ours at every step in the process. We look forward to a long and productive relationship serving our customers together."

"We are excited to introduce the addition of CTE aerial lift equipment, which aligns with our commitment to providing our customers with the best tools to meet their operational needs," said Scott Coley, CEO/president of Vermeer Southeast. "These new aerial lifts are engineered with the latest technology to ensure optimal performance and safety, allowing our customers to work more efficiently at elevated heights."

Marco Govoni, CTE SpA COO, said, "The entire CTE family welcomes Vermeer Southeast with open arms and we look forward to a long successful relationship. We have worked in recent months collaborating with our new partner and look ahead to working together towards our common objectives."

For more information, visit www.vermeersoutheast.com/cte-aerial-lifts and www.ctelift.com/na/.

