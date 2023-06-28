Mecalac, a global designer, manufacturer and distributor of compact construction equipment, recently signed Anderson Equipment Company as its authorized dealer serving Western Pennsylvania, New York and West Virginia.

The announcement was quickly followed by an equipment demonstration open house event held June 13, 2023, at Anderson Equipment Company's headquarters location in Bridgeville, Pa.

"The addition of Mecalac compact wheeled excavators and compact crawler skid excavators expands the range of our equipment offerings and strengthens our market position as an equipment-based solution provider for our customers," said John Boy Jr., finance and sales administration manager of Anderson Equipment Company. "In addition, the design and build quality of Mecalac machines fits with the caliber of world-class equipment Anderson is known for."

Although a fairly recent entry to the U.S. market, France-based Mecalac has been manufacturing its line of wheel excavators, crawler excavators and wheel loaders for more than 40 years, building a strong reputation and gaining wide distribution in Europe. The manufacturer's first foray into the United States came in 2016 when it signed Lorusso Heavy Equipment as its first dealer in the United States. A Mecalac equipment exhibit at the 2017 ConExpo followed, garnering significant interest from both end users and equipment dealers at the show.

Anderson Equipment Company had several models of both wheeled and crawler Mecalac machines on display and demonstrated during the event. Area contractors and municipal maintenance personnel attending Anderson Equipment Company's demonstration event were impressed. A common theme was the versatility of the machines, with one machine capable of doing the work of both an excavator and a skid steer. Attendees also noted the speed at which the machines got around the worksite, combined with Mecalac's hydraulic quick coupler, which allows the operator to switch out attachments in under a minute.

One of Anderson Equipment Company's customers, in particular, was especially thrilled that the dealership has added the Mecalac line. Five years ago, Dave Hapchuk of Hapchuk Inc., a septic and wastewater management company, purchased his first Mecalac 6MCR crawler skid-excavator after learning about the machines online. At the time, Hapchuk had to travel to New Jersey to reach the nearest Mecalac dealer to purchase his machine. Hapchuk said soon after purchasing his first Mecalac, he knew he needed another.

"These machines didn't increase productivity in terms of hours — we gained weeks," he said. "These machines are incredibly fast and versatile and they have impressive lifting capacity and exceptional reach. I've worked with Anderson Equipment Company for years, and now having a Mecalac dealer I know and trust right around the corner is a real plus."

According to Hapchuk Inc. operator, Jason Dever, who spends a lot of time on job sites with the company's Mecalac 6MCR crawler skid-excavator, "The functionality of an excavator combined with skid steer capabilities provides outstanding versatility. With fork attachments, it can even function as a telehandler."

Demonstration machines included a Mecalac 6MCR crawler skid-excavator. Depending on how the boom is deployed and the attachment used, the MCR series can function as a skid steer loader or an excavator. With a total operating weight of 12,600 lbs./13,500 lbs. and powered by a 75 hp Deutz engine, the 6MCR can move around the job site at 6.2 mph, twice as fast as a comparable excavator.

The speed, stability and lifting power of Mecalac's 9MWR wheel excavators also were demonstrated at the event. The MWR wheel excavator series, consisting of 7MWR, 9MWR and 11MWR models, offer speed in a compact footprint. The smallest of the three, the 7MWR, offers variable speed between 0 and 19 mph. Standard travel speeds for the 9MWR and 11MWR range between 0 and 12 mph with an option for enhanced speed up to 22 mph on the 9MWR and up to 19 mph on the 11MWR.

Combining speed with the series' versatility offers significant benefits in terms of productivity and efficiency. With a center of gravity 20 percent lower than other models, the MWR's high ground clearance doesn't sacrifice stability and four-wheel steering features a turn radius 2.5 times more compact than traditional wheel excavators. A 75-hp (55.4-kW) engine is standard on each model. All of the MWR series are capable of an impressive lifting capacity ratio, with the smallest model able to lift 3 metric tons at 10 ft. through 360 degrees.

Applications for both the MCR and MWR series include construction, hardscape, infrastructure, landscape, municipal maintenance, septic work, supply yards and utility work.

Founded in 1935, Anderson Equipment Company has steadily grown beyond its Western Pennsylvania beginnings and currently operates 18 locations spanning Pennsylvania, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Vermont and West Virginia. Along with the new addition of Mecalac to its equipment offerings, Anderson Equipment Company is the authorized dealer for Komatsu, Takeuchi, Dynapac, FAE, Gradall, Hydrema, Morooka, Sennebogen, Rotobec and a wide range of application specific attachments and its various locations.

For more information, visit www.mecalac.com and www.andersonequip.com. CEG

