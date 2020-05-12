Virnig Designs Its V70 Tree Disc Mulcher for Peak Performance

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Pipelayers Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Virnig Designs Its V70 Tree Disc Mulcher for Peak Performance

Tue May 12, 2020 - National Edition #10
Virnig


Equipped with a high-torque piston motor, USA-made spindle and fully-machined disc, the tree disc mulcher is built for long-lasting performance and ready to conquer the most demanding forestry jobs around, according to the manufacturer. The 60-in. diameter fully-machined disc contains no welds and is made with 1.25-in. thick, high-strength steel. Virnig Manufacturing has designed its V70 tree disc mulcher to efficiently mulch 6- to 8-in. diameter trees and quickly remove up to 14-in. diameter trees.

Virnig Manufacturing has designed its V70 tree disc mulcher to efficiently mulch 6- to 8-in. diameter trees and quickly remove up to 14-in. diameter trees.

Equipped with a high-torque piston motor, USA-made spindle and fully-machined disc, the tree disc mulcher is built for long-lasting performance and ready to conquer the most demanding forestry jobs around, according to the manufacturer. The V70 utilizes a direct drive system with a hydraulic bent axis piston motor and USA-made spindle to ensure optimum performance and longevity. A spindle shaft guard prevents debris from damaging spindle seals and bearings.

The 60-in. diameter fully-machined disc contains no welds and is made with 1.25-in. thick, high-strength steel. Mulching disc features 44 Quadco four-sided bolt-on teeth to efficiently mulch debris. The teeth can be replaced or rotated to increase wear life. The bolt-on tooth holders also are easily replaceable. Three-deck mounted teeth and recutter bar help prevent jams. The V70 improves mulching and produces a finished look.

For more information, visit virnigmfg.com.


Read more about...

Attachments New Products Virnig


 