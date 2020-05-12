Virnig Designs Its V70 Tree Disc Mulcher for Peak Performance

Virnig Manufacturing has designed its V70 tree disc mulcher to efficiently mulch 6- to 8-in. diameter trees and quickly remove up to 14-in. diameter trees.

Equipped with a high-torque piston motor, USA-made spindle and fully-machined disc, the tree disc mulcher is built for long-lasting performance and ready to conquer the most demanding forestry jobs around, according to the manufacturer. The V70 utilizes a direct drive system with a hydraulic bent axis piston motor and USA-made spindle to ensure optimum performance and longevity. A spindle shaft guard prevents debris from damaging spindle seals and bearings.

The 60-in. diameter fully-machined disc contains no welds and is made with 1.25-in. thick, high-strength steel. Mulching disc features 44 Quadco four-sided bolt-on teeth to efficiently mulch debris. The teeth can be replaced or rotated to increase wear life. The bolt-on tooth holders also are easily replaceable. Three-deck mounted teeth and recutter bar help prevent jams. The V70 improves mulching and produces a finished look.

For more information, visit virnigmfg.com.