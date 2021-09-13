The new low profile water kit option for the Virnig pick-up broom attachment has a tapered tank for better visibility.

The 40-gal. water tank provides 25 minutes of continuous runtime and drains from the bottom to use full capacity. The space between the hood and tank allows the operator to safely run hoses underneath the tank.

An adjustable valve regulates water pressure to spray nozzles and the tank walls are translucent for viewing water level. This bolt-on kit can retrofit older Virnig pick-up brooms (except the PUB60).

For more information, visit www.virnigmfg.com.

