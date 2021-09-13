Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Virnig Introduces Low Profile Water Kit for Pick-Up Broom

Mon September 13, 2021 - National Edition
Virnig



The new low profile water kit option for the Virnig pick-up broom attachment has a tapered tank for better visibility.

The 40-gal. water tank provides 25 minutes of continuous runtime and drains from the bottom to use full capacity. The space between the hood and tank allows the operator to safely run hoses underneath the tank.

An adjustable valve regulates water pressure to spray nozzles and the tank walls are translucent for viewing water level. This bolt-on kit can retrofit older Virnig pick-up brooms (except the PUB60).

For more information, visit www.virnigmfg.com.




Today's top stories

Twenty Years After 9/11, Two Ground Zero Buildings Still Await Rebirth

Construction Team Transforms Congested Freeway in Northern Virginia

Electromobility in Construction: Expert Interview

Maine-Based AIT Bridges Discusses Infrastructure Bill

Industry Wants Fed Help to Tackle Labor Shortages

Tropical Storm Ida Inflicts Flood, Wind Damage to Large Areas of the Northeast

Leica Geosystems Partners with Infotech to Introduce Construction Inspection Solution

Maryland Will Avoid Gravesites in Capital Beltway Widening Plans



 

Read more about...

Attachments skid steer attachment Virnig






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo