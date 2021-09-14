Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
VIDEO: Virnig Introduces New Mini Skid Steer Brush Cutter Attachments

Tue September 14, 2021 - National Edition
Virnig



Virnig Manufacturing's new open front and closed front mini skid steer brush cutters are designed to cut down up to 3 in. diameter trees and clear grass and brush for a maintained finish.

The mini brush cutters are equipped with three ½ in. by 4 in. updraft blades and a 100 to 150 lb. flywheel.

The flywheel bounces off stumps rather than catching and damaging components. They are available in 42 and 48 in. widths, with a direct drive Eaton motor (11-18 gpm) to ensure optimum performance and longevity.

The motor guard, spindle guard and relief valves protect the motor and loader's hydraulic system. The hydraulic braking safety feature stops the flywheel in less than ten seconds, other cutters will continue to spin for several minutes.

A direct drive motor, relief valves combined with dynamic braking makes for a very reliable and low maintenance drive system, according to the manufacturer.

Machine requirements for Virnig mini skid steer brush cutters include: hydraulic flow of 11 to 18 gal. per minute (GPM), compact utility loader with an operating capacity greater than 590 lbs.

Mini Skid Mount Options

  • ASV (42 in. model not compatible)
  • Bobcat MT
  • Toro/Mini-Universal, Ditch Witch, Kubota, Vermeer and more.

For more information, visit www.virnigmfg.com.




