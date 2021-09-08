Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
VIDEO: Virnig Introduces Pick-Up Broom With Internal Water Tank

Wed September 08, 2021 - National Edition
Virnig



Virnig's new internal water tank skid steer broom has a protected 55-gal. tank located in the rear of bucket that provides 35 minutes of continuous runtime The internal water tank broom has all the same features as the pick-up broom, including a recessed and guarded direct drive motor, HD bucket with wear bars, bolt-on edge, oversized 2 in. bearing, poly/wire bristles and pin adjustment system.

Virnig's new internal water tank skid steer broom has a protected 55-gal. tank located in the rear of bucket that provides 35 minutes of continuous runtime and a translucent tank with capacity indicators for viewing water level while sitting in the cab. The guarded adjustable valve regulates water pressure to the nozzles.

The broom is available in two sizes: 72 and 84 in.

The internal water tank broom has all the same features as the pick-up broom, including a recessed and guarded direct drive motor, HD bucket with wear bars, bolt-on edge, oversized 2 in. bearing, poly/wire bristles and pin adjustment system. An optional gutter brush is available to increase cleaning width by 12 in. and allow sweeping next to curbs. It can be stored in a secure, upright position when not in use.

For more information, visit www.virnigmfg.com.




