Photo courtesy of Volteq Equipment The SKY 1000, a compact and agile machine, combines the power of battery-driven operation with the convenience and precision of remote control.

The SKY 1000, a compact and agile machine, combines the power of battery-driven operation with the convenience and precision of remote control. The SKY 1000 delivers commercially viable value with its competitive price, lower operating costs and strong performance, according to the manufacturer. Also, it aligns with environmental and sustainability goals.

One of the key features of the SKY 1000 is its remote control system, which allows operators to control the machine from a safe distance of up to 160 ft. The remote control provides operators with more angles of view and improved visibility, allowing them to have a clear line of sight to the work area. The remote control allows operators to operate from the sides or front of the SKY 1000 to accurately place loads while using a pallet attachment or position an auger bit more accurately for drilling. The operator is distanced from airborne dust while digging into piles of material such as demolition debris and avoid vibration that may be transmitted through the machine's rear operator platform while using a hammer to break out concrete.

"We are not here to replace the diesel machine, but we are here to fill in the gap in the market where there is a need for machines like the SKY 1000," said Patrik Psenak, CEO of Volteq. "Our battery-powered solution offers numerous advantages, including quieter operation, enhanced safety with less vibration and incredible cost savings on the total cost of ownership. The SKY 1000 is a testament to our commitment to delivering innovative and sustainable equipment solutions to meet the evolving needs of our customers."

The SKY 1000 boasts a lifting capacity of up to 1,000 lbs., making it ideal for a wide range of applications, including construction, landscaping, agriculture, demolition and mining. Its compact size, measuring under 36 in. wide with a basic bucket, allows it to access confined areas where larger equipment would be impractical or impossible. With 15 different Volteq attachments available, operators have the versatility to tackle various tasks.

The SKY 1000 is powered by a lithium-iron battery, delivering reliable and long-lasting power. With a 51.2V system, 20.48kWh capacity, the battery provides energy for extended operation of up to eight hours of operation, depending on the type of work and attachments used. The built-in smart charger with an input voltage range of 90~265VAC and a maximum input current of 16A. This allows operators to conveniently charge the machine from 110V or 220V outlets using standard commercial plug. The battery's lifespan of 10 to 15 years with zero maintenance ensures long-term performance and cost savings.

According to the manufacturer, the SKY 1000 offers a sivgnificant reduction in planned and unplanned downtimes, eliminating the need for engine-related maintenance tasks such as engine replacement, overheating and filter changes. With its modular system and telematics, parts replacement and maintenance can be conducted much faster, minimizing operational costs by up to 70 percent and reducing downtime. This improved efficiency leads to increased productivity and profitability for businesses.

For more information, visit voltequip.com.

Today's top stories