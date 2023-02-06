The former EMT Finance, Strategy & Business Development function is now divided into two separate functions.

Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) has made changes to its executive management team (EMT) in order to increase the focus on transformation and operational business performance.

Klara Eiritz, has been appointed head of finance and will become a new member of the EMT. Eiritz currently serves as head of business control and sourcing for market area Europe and Latin America at Ericsson and previously served in a number of senior finance positions over 14 years working for Sandvik.

Financial Planning & Analysis, Sales & Operations Planning, Accounting & Internal Control, Finance OEM and Brussels Site Support functions will report into Eiritz. She will be based in Eskilstuna, Sweden.

"Having spent many years working in the engineering industry, I look forward to joining a market-leader like Volvo CE and leading the finance function as we continue our growth journey," Eiritz said.

Philippe Henriette has been appointed head of strategy and business development to lead and drive this strengthened EMT.

Currently senior vice president finance, digital, IT and business development at Volvo CE, in his new role he will be responsible for supporting Volvo CE in its ambitions and address a number of the company's key challenges and strategic issues.

Strategy, Business Development, CE Engineering Solutions (CEES), Global Load Out Solutions and Digital & IT functions will all report into Henriette and will continue to be based in Gothenburg.

"In a world that is changing at an increasingly rapid rate, the need for a clear focus on our transform agenda so that we continue to grow our company and take a leadership position in a time of change is critical. I am excited to take on the challenge," Henriette said.

The changes will be effective no later than Aug. 1 2023.

"I believe these changes re-enforce our transformation agenda, allowing us to closely manage our performance and at the same time have a clear focus on driving our transformation agenda. I welcome all the those mentioned to their new roles," said Melker Jernberg, head of Volvo CE.

