Volvo Construction Equipment has launched a new financing option for the company's electric compact equipment that simplifies the ownership experience.

This all-inclusive leasing package bundles charging, maintenance, repairs and more — while also providing a better deal compared with items purchased separately.

How It Works

Available in the United States and Canada through Volvo Financial Services (VFS), the process to set up an all-inclusive lease for electric machines is the same as with other Volvo CE machines. Customers will work with their local Volvo CE dealer and VFS to set the length of the contract, determine how many hours each machine could operate, and negotiate monthly payments.

Then, within the all-inclusive package, customers also get:

An equipment maintenance plan to help ensure the electric machines stay up and running as they should. Lessees will have the option to bring machines into their Volvo dealer location for maintenance or have a dealer come to them.

Extended coverage for repairs, beyond the factory warranty period. This helps limit some risk by covering machines for a longer time.

Physical damage insurance (currently only available in the United States) in the event of a covered accident happening that causes damage to the machine.

The option to finance a charger alongside the lease with a single monthly payment. The charger is purchased, not leased, but it's financed within the same terms and rates as the complete package. As an example, if you sign up for a 48-month lease, you have the option to pay for your charger in 48 monthly payments as well. And because it's bundled, you'll only make one payment per month to VFS.

Save money on the bundle of electric compact machines. This could be up to 15 percent less on the monthly payment than acquiring items separately, depending on the dealership — and is only available through the all-inclusive lease.

Another benefit is that the leasing packages come with a simplified early termination option at 24 months.

Getting Started

To explore financing options, customers can visit the Volvo electric machine site, select the model they're interested in, and use the "build and quote" tool to configure the model to their needs. If they select the financing application in the tool, a dealer will follow up with them. Customers also can reach out to their local Volvo dealer for a quote.

For more information, visit www.volvoce.com.

