Mon October 17, 2022 - National Edition
Volvo Construction Equipment has launched a new financing option for the company's electric compact equipment that simplifies the ownership experience.
This all-inclusive leasing package bundles charging, maintenance, repairs and more — while also providing a better deal compared with items purchased separately.
Available in the United States and Canada through Volvo Financial Services (VFS), the process to set up an all-inclusive lease for electric machines is the same as with other Volvo CE machines. Customers will work with their local Volvo CE dealer and VFS to set the length of the contract, determine how many hours each machine could operate, and negotiate monthly payments.
Then, within the all-inclusive package, customers also get:
Another benefit is that the leasing packages come with a simplified early termination option at 24 months.
To explore financing options, customers can visit the Volvo electric machine site, select the model they're interested in, and use the "build and quote" tool to configure the model to their needs. If they select the financing application in the tool, a dealer will follow up with them. Customers also can reach out to their local Volvo dealer for a quote.
For more information, visit www.volvoce.com.