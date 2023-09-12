Fluid Analysis is Volvo CE’s first artificial intelligence (AI) platform-driven analysis to identify wear metals and contaminants or changes in fluid conditions.

Volvo Construction Equipment is rolling out a new Fluid Analysis program. The service expands on its existing Oil Analysis program and now encompasses lubricants, diesel fuels, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) and coolants.

Up to 75 percent of repair costs and downtime are related to contaminated lubricants and fuels, and about two-thirds of all bearing failures are because of lubrication issues. This new program will better equip customers to take preventive action against contamination and wear, leading to improved uptime and contributing to a lower total cost of ownership, the company said.

"The importance of fluid analysis cannot be overstated, given that early identification of these subtle patterns and anomalies can prevent costly equipment failures, minimize downtime and extend the machine's lifespan," said Edward Goodchild, head of repair and maintenance at Volvo CE.

Fluid Analysis is Volvo CE's first artificial intelligence (AI) platform-driven analysis to identify wear metals and contaminants or changes in fluid conditions. The new process uses data analysis to provide easy-to-understand reports and insights to help customers make better decisions. AI accelerates the testing process, allowing lab technicians to focus on more pressing issues such as analyzing abnormal or critical samples.

The Fluid Analysis program also increases the number of testing labs to 20 global locations (four in North America) through a partnership with an industry-leading testing provider. This will allow all dealers and customers who take advantage of the program to benefit from worldwide data, reducing lead time and simplifying the sampling and analysis process.

Streamlined Process

Customers can utilize the program through a service contract with their Volvo CE dealer or purchase an individual sample kit.

Once a fluid sample is taken from a machine, the dealer sends it to a lab where it is analyzed and diagnosed based on any trace elements found. A report with recommended actions is then shared on the Fluid Analysis portal and CHAIN. This cloud-based platform features a user-friendly interface that presents reports in a highly visual and easy-to-analyze format.

"With routine fluid analysis and historical data, AI algorithms can identify trends, patterns and correlations that can reduce downtime by up to 15 percent," said Goodchild. "This program will make it much easier for customers to reduce downtime, optimize costs and improve operational efficiency."

