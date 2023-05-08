Volvo Construction Equipment will showcase its large lineup of zero-emission machines as it joins more than 40 construction industry manufacturers and infrastructure-focused organizations at the Celebration of Construction on the National Mall, hosted by the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) May 14 to 16 in Washington, D.C.

"We are excited to bring a sustainably powered lineup of machines to the nation's capital and show policymakers and the public the importance of this transition," said Stephen Roy, president of Region North America, Volvo CE. "Having their support is critical for building a more sustainable future."

The Celebration of Construction on the National Mall will highlight how the equipment being used to build transportation and utility infrastructure is contributing to a sustainable world.

Volvo CE has been an industry leader in this area. The company has committed to stopping development of new compact diesel models and set a goal to reach net-zero value chain greenhouse gas emissions by 2040.

Volvo CE also has led the way in introducing alternatively powered machines and now has one of the industry's largest lineups of electric machines. Several of those models will be at the National Mall event, along with a concept machine and charging solutions:

L20 Electric compact wheel loader

L25 Electric compact wheel loader

ECR18 Electric compact excavator

ECR25 Electric compact excavator

DD25 Electric asphalt compactor

EC230 Electric mid-size excavator, which Volvo CE recently announced will be commercially available in North America in 2024

HX04 articulated hauler, the world's first hydrogen fuel cell articulated hauler prototype

All of the Volvo CE models are designed to offer the same performance as their diesel equivalents while reducing maintenance needs, noise and carbon emissions, allowing customers to stay productive while meeting emissions goals and regulations, the manufacturer said.

The Celebration of Construction on the National Mall is free and open to the public but will largely focus on providing tours and having educational conversations with legislators, their staff and media. The Volvo CE display anchors the east end of the mall on 9th Street.

Today's top stories