Volvo Construction Equipment announced the launch of its new 30-ton EC300E Straight Boom demolition excavator.

The company also announced an industry-first feature called Lifting Mode for Multi Demolition Boom that allows a high-reach demolition excavator to serve as a safe carrier for the lifting of machine components from a trailer to the ground, adding versatility to these specialized machines.

"Being able to offer customers another size of straight boom excavator is exciting, and launching at the NDA show felt ideal," said Tony den Hoed, key account director, demolition equipment at Volvo CE. "The demolition segment is ever-changing, and we are proud to keep up with it by offering products and solutions that will keep operators safe and productive."

EC300E Straight Boom

The EC300E Straight Boom crawler excavator joins the EC380E Straight Boom model in the Volvo CE demolition lineup. Rather than the traditional boom-and-stick approach of digging-biased excavators, this crawler is fitted with a 23-ft.-long straight boom and purpose-built arm.

The extra-long straight boom on the EC300E provides significant height and reach advantages over the standard machine it is based on. The cab is protected against falling debris with a frame mounted Falling Objects Guard while still providing clear views of the work site.

The roof window and front one-piece glass are made from P5A, which is resistant to high impact.

The EC300E Straight Boom has a reinforced frame made of heavy-duty plate steel with bolt-head protection. There also is heavy-duty undercover protection, a belly guard and a full track guard. A slew ring cover and heavy-duty side doors with screens and shutters offer added protection. Volvo CE also has added protection on the bucket and boom cylinders.

The EC300E Straight Boom comes with several standard features that are valuable in demolition applications. These include X1 and X3 auxiliary piping, a quick fit and oil drain line, and water lines that are connected to a dust suppression system that can work in either auto or manual mode. A heavy counterweight provides balance and is easily removable for transportation.

A comprehensive range of Volvo Services are available with this machine, including service plans and Genuine Volvo Parts from Volvo's dedicated dealer network. Plans can include routine wear inspections, oil analysis, full-service agreements and operator training.

Lifting Mode

The new Lifting Mode for Multi Demolition Boom — specifically designed for Volvo high-reach excavators — offers improved flexibility, reduced emissions and lower total cost of ownership. It can be factory-fitted to any of the company's three high-reach excavators: the EC380E HR, the EC480E HR and the EC750E HR, each of which is already compatible with various extensions and booms to carry out a wide range of applications.

This mode can simplify transporting equipment to job sites because it allows the excavator to safely lift components such as cradles and digging or high reach booms from the trailer to the ground, at which point they can be safely installed on the machine.

"Total cost of ownership is reduced by eliminating the need for a mobile crane or second excavator, and flexibility is increased thanks to the time savings," den Hoed said. "Emissions are also reduced due to fewer vehicles being on site."

The solution consists of machine software specifically designed for the controlled lifting of equipment, as well as visual warnings outside the cab to warn bystanders that a lifting process is underway. The software also controls hydraulic pressure and engine speed, ensuring optimum safety throughout.

This lifting mode includes a certified lifting accessory, designed to fit the patented modular joint design from the multi demolition boom and can easily be connected to the lower pin of the boom. When all components are safely unloaded, switching to the high reach or digging boom is easy, due to that modular hydraulic joint.

For more information, visit volvoce.com/united-states/en-us/products/high-reach-demolition-equipment/.

