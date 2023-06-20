Watch live video of crews working at the site of the I-95 collapse in Philadelphia
List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Volvo Construction Equipment to Set Up New Compact Business Unit

    Tue June 20, 2023 - National Edition
    Volvo Construction Equipment


    As part of its ambition to lead the transformation journey through electrification and sustainable power, Volvo CE has set up a dedicated business unit for its range of compact equipment machines and solutions, with the aim of driving growth and profitability in this product segment.
    As part of its ambition to lead the transformation journey through electrification and sustainable power, Volvo CE has set up a dedicated business unit for its range of compact equipment machines and solutions, with the aim of driving growth and profitability in this product segment.

    In order to maximize the opportunities in the growing compact equipment segment Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) has announced the launch of a new Compact Business Unit.

    The new Compact Business Unit will:

    • Take advantage of the shift to electrification in the compact equipment segment to secure a fully electric line up of productive and sustainable products across the whole compact range.
    • Have responsibility for the whole value chain including development, assembly, purchasing and the go-to-market strategy (together with the existing distribution network) for the Compact offering, increasing touch points with customers.
    • Operate as an independent entity within Volvo CE, fully focused on maximizing the opportunities in the growing market for compact equipment.
    • Initially be responsible for compact excavators up to 9 tons and compact wheel loaders up to the L50 model.

    As part of its ambition to lead the transformation journey through electrification and sustainable power, Volvo CE has set up the dedicated business unit for its range of compact equipment machines and solutions, with the aim of driving growth and profitability in this important and growing product segment.

    An increase in population and urbanization has led to the expansion of the construction sector throughout the globe — with a particularly strong increase in the demand for compact equipment. The segment now represents 50 percent of the total market, compared to 35 percent a decade ago, with the growth trend likely to continue.

    This new global business unit is the latest step forward in the company's ambitions to lead the transformation of the industry and provide dedicated productivity-boosting solutions built to fit customers' evolving needs.

    Thomas Bitter, Volvo CE's head of technology, will take on the role as head of the Compact Business Unit, from September 2023.

    "Our pioneering work in electrification and digitalization has positioned us as an innovator in compact equipment," Bitter said. "And now because of compact equipment's ever-growing influence on the market, we are focusing our attention on our compact machine portfolio to provide customers with productive and sustainable products and services.

    "The people who join us in this journey will not only develop specialized skills in this important area but be playing an integral role in our wider purpose of building the world we want to live in."

    The new Compact Business Unit will be comprised of committed and passionate people currently within Volvo CE as well as external talent.

    Volvo CE was early in leading the way by making an industry-first move to shift its entire branded compact range over to electric and stop development of new diesel variants, back in 2019. Since this strong signal to the market, it has launched five electric compact models: the ECR25 Electric, ECR18 Electric and EC18 Electric excavators and the L20 Electric and L25 Electric wheel loaders. The EC55 Electric excavator also has been introduced to China.

    For more information, visit www.volvoce.com.




    Today's top stories

    William J. Keller & Sons Preps Land for 'Once-in-a-Generation' Project in N.Y.

    UPDATE: I-95 in Philly Could Reopen in Two Weeks

    Yanmar CE North America Breaks Ground On 32,000-Sq.-Ft. Expansion

    Attachments International Introduces Several New Models to Product Lineup

    Maryland Gov. Wes Moore Resurrects Red Line Light-Rail Project in Baltimore

    Carolina Cat Power Systems, Atom Power Partner to Increase Accessibility to EV Charging, Energy Solutions

    Rosen & Co., Buddy Barton Conduct June Auction in Cleveland

    Rosen & Co.'s Stanley H. Rosen Passes Away at Age 91



     

    Read more about...

    Business News compact equipment Volvo






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA