Photo courtesy of Volvo Trucks North America The 2024-2025 America’s Road Team Captains pose for a photo at the Volvo Customer Center in Dublin, Va., adjacent to the company’s New River Valley production plant where all Volvo trucks in North America are assembled.

Volvo Trucks recently honored the newly appointed captains of the 2024-2025 America's Road Team — a national public outreach effort led by expert professional truck drivers — organized by the American Trucking Associations (ATA).

Exclusively sponsored by Volvo Trucks for more than 20 years, America's Road Team shares the company's overarching mission of enhancing road safety and striving for zero accidents. To support this year's education program, Volvo Trucks is donating a Volvo VNL 760 long-haul tractor that will be used to haul the ATA Interstate One mobile classroom as it visits cities across the nation.

Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America, expressed admiration for these captains, stating, "In their role as captains, these men and women represent the driving force behind our nation's economy. We commend their unwavering commitment to safety and professionalism, and they serve as exemplary role models within the trucking industry.

"With the ongoing challenges in the global supply chain and the continued growth of e-commerce, society is beginning to understand and appreciate the critical role that the trucking industry and safe, experienced drivers play in advancing the movement of essential goods and services."

According to the ATA, the 24 newly appointed captains hail from diverse backgrounds, representing 14 motor carriers, 14 states and accumulating an impressive 61.6 million accident-free driving miles. Their selection was based on their industry knowledge, effective communication skills regarding safety and transportation, and an exemplary safe-driving record.

In support of the 2024 America's Road Team campaign, Volvo Trucks donated a fully loaded Volvo VNL 760. The VNL 760 tractor will tow ATA's Interstate One mobile classroom — a 53-ft. trailer equipped with a truck driving simulator, seven presentation screens, educational displays and a conference room. The mobile classroom will serve as a platform for interactive trucking demonstrations, exhibitions and displays, emphasizing advanced safety measures as the trucking ambassadors engage with diverse stakeholders — including students, lawmakers, community groups and government officials nationwide.

Powered by Volvo Trucks' enhanced D13 Turbo Compound engine with Dynamic Torque, the VNL 760 features a 13-speed Volvo I-Shift automated manual transmission that enables optimum fuel efficiency without impacting performance. Innovative safety and productivity technologies, such as the Volvo Dynamic Steering (VDS) system, Position Perfect steering configuration, Volvo Trucks Remote Diagnostics and Remote Programming services, and the Volvo Active Driver Assist (VADA) safety system, enhance the overall driving experience.

These captains, appointed to serve for a two-year term, will be among the first to drive the all-new Volvo VNL, scheduled to enter production later this year. They also were privileged to be the first drivers to witness the all-new Volvo VNL at the Volvo Customer Center in Dublin, Va.

"As the first drivers to lay eyes on the all-new Volvo VNL, the professional drivers comprising America's Road Team stand as the elite in their profession," Voorhoeve said. "We value their feedback as we embark on this new era for Volvo Trucks, our customers and their drivers. The new Volvo VNL is designed to change everything and crafted to meet the demands of the North American market, promising a transformative driving experience, and we look forward to hearing the feedback from this distinguished group of drivers."

