Photo courtesy of Volvo The initial launch includes multiple medium and large excavator models in North America — the ECR145 short swing, EC210, EC230, EC370, EC400 and EC500 crawler excavators — with more models coming in the next several months.

Volvo CE is introducing a new range of excavators designed to give customers an edge with upgrades that include up to 15 percent greater fuel efficiency, increased productivity, enhanced safety and a slew of operator-friendly features.

The series represents the most significant update to the Volvo excavator lineup in 20 years.

"This new excavator series is the realization of our commitment to our customers. Every design change, innovation and weld were made with our customers' needs top of mind," said Scott Young, head of region North America, Volvo CE. "All together, these updates will substantially impact their productivity, uptime, employee satisfaction and ultimately, their success."

More Productivity, Less Fuel

A newly optimized electro-hydraulic system and other features — like a smart cooling system and engine speed regulation for higher torque at a lower rpm — add up to a 15 percent improvement in fuel efficiency compared with the previous generation while outperforming the prior models.

The enhanced hydraulics enable better machine control and the smooth and precise movement of the boom, bucket and other hydraulic components. Work modes expand to 10 settings, including two specific to power and four specific to automatic ECO modes. A new creep travel mode coupled with boom and arm shock reduction settings give operators tight command of loads and reduce spillage.

"Our customers are looking for ways to increase productivity and reduce expenses, and we deliver on that with these new excavators," said Sejong Ko, product manager — large excavators at Volvo CE. "Fuel in particular is a major expense, and the improved fuel efficiency will reduce costs with the added benefit of lowering the environmental impact."

Prioritizing Safety

Photo courtesy of Volvo

The new excavator series also enhances safety. One highlight is the pioneering Volvo Smart View with Obstacle Detection, which gives operators 360-degree visibility of the machine's surroundings. While cameras are increasingly being added to heavy equipment, Volvo Smart View with Obstacle Detection combines camera technology and a new radar detection system to distinguish between objects and humans for a heightened level of awareness.

Additional lights have been added to the cab, boom and arm to make dimmer work sites safer as well.

Operator Perks

Volvo also enhanced the already highly regarded cab in the new excavators, with features that address both ease of use and comfort. An improved human-machine interface (HMI) ensures a productive workday. The automation of boom and bucket movement with the Volvo Active Control machine control system and an advanced electric control joystick help operators increase productivity.

The new excavators also include some seemingly minor upgrades that make a big impact on operator satisfaction:

Updated seat design

Improved ventilation

New footrest support for working on slopes

Keyless engine start with the ability to store multiple operator preference settings

Larger cab side mirror with heater

In-cab wireless phone charger

Built-in cooler/heater compartment for food or drinks

Additional sunscreens and storage areas

Additional safety railings and relocated footsteps

New DEF sight gauges and splash guard

These models also include the newest generation Co-Pilot. The in-cab tablet's larger, higher-resolution screen will display Dig Assist applications like on-board weighing, in-field design and more.

Less Maintenance

Photo courtesy of Volvo

The new Volvo excavators offer a 50 percent increase in hydraulic oil life with service intervals extended to 3,000 hours for regular hydraulic oil and 6,000 hours for long-life hydraulic oil.

As always, Volvo excavators are backed by the Volvo Lifetime Frame and Structure Warranty, which covers the frame, boom and arm for the entire initial ownership period. Volvo CE also offers service contracts and financial services for a comprehensive buying or renting experience.

For more information, visit volvoce.com/united-states/en-us/products/excavators/edge/.

