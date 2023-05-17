Wacker Neuson employees around the world paused on May 15, 2023, to commemorate the company's 175th anniversary.

Today's technology allowed more than 6,000 employees to celebrate together, marking this milestone through a global call hosted by the company's headquarters in Munich, Germany. The live event traveled around the world with stops in various factories and sales affiliates.

"Taking the time to celebrate 175 years of quality and innovation reflects the commitment of our company to the many dedicated Wacker Neuson employees who have contributed to our global success throughout our history and those that are now leading us into a bright future," said Gert Reichetseder, president and CEO, Wacker Neuson America Corporation.

"We originated the compaction industry and that will always be at the heart of Wacker Neuson, even as we grow our product offering into exciting new areas."

The Original

The foundation for Wacker Neuson's success story was laid by Johann Christian Wacker in 1848, when he set up a blacksmith shop in Dresden, Germany. Since then, the company has introduced many innovations that have revolutionized work on the construction sites worldwide.

In 1930, Hermann Wacker set new standards in the industry with the original, innovative electric rammer. The vibratory rammers are used for soil compaction to this day.

This was followed by the development of the internal vibrator for concrete consolidation, which captured the market in 1934 and the first reversible plate which set a milestone in soil compaction.

The Innovator

Over the years, Wacker Neuson has continued to enhance its original products and has been responsible for many pioneering innovations that have made the construction process more efficient, faster and comfortable for the operator.

In 2014, Wacker Neuson introduced a new skid steer and compact track loader line to the North American market. The entirely new design redefined service access and operator comfort. More recently, the dual view dumper changed the view of site material handling.

The dumper's 180-degree rotating seat and control panel allow the operator to always keep the task in the front of the machine, enhancing safety and efficiency.

The Future

Always looking forward, Wacker Neuson has introduced an extensive line of battery-powered, zero-emission compaction and concrete consolidation products that are powered by the Battery One modular battery system. The large selection of eco-friendly, battery-powered products includes the new and industry's first battery-powered reversible plate, the APU3050e.

Future introductions in North America will include the EZ17e zero-emission mini excavator, as well as battery-powered wheel loaders, dumpers and telehandlers.

While Wacker Neuson is often known as the original "rammer company," it goes well beyond the single product mentality. The company is now defined as a leading manufacturer of high quality light and compact equipment used in construction, landscape, agriculture, utility, residential, municipal and industrial markets. The company's long tradition of countless innovations has changed the way customers work, build and transport goods all over the world.

