Wacker Neuson Offers Dual View Dumpers That Save Time and Money

Wacker Neuson's dual view dumpers bring a new perspective to material handling. The unique concept allows the entire operator's console to swivel 180 degrees so the operator is always facing the task.

Now available in North America, the DV series of dumpers provide optimal visibility, regardless of the working direction or payload size, according to the manufacturer.

With Wacker Neuson's new dual view dumpers, the operator always has full visibility ahead. When loading and unloading, the operator looks in the direction of the skip.

Before driving, the operator swivels the seat and console so he is facing in the driving direction. The system is easy to operate; release the lock, turn the entire operating platform for maximum visibility while working/dumping or traveling. The operator faces forward in road mode for maximum travel speed up to 18.6 mph.

Time-consuming turning and maneuvering, especially in confined areas, is no longer necessary, saving time and fuel.

The dual view concept provides a host of efficiency, safety and convenience benefits. All the main functions rotate with the seat so the operator always has the adjustable steering wheel, joystick handle with skip functions, drive direction and horn, the throttle and brake pedal and the multifunctional display in the correct position for working. It is more efficient for the operator to quickly rotate the seat and between traveling and loading/unloading. There is an enhanced degree of safety on the job site because the operator continually has an optimal view of the jobsite.

Additionally, a protection (rock) guard is mounted to the skip to protect the operator's station from material or impact by loading equipment.

Wacker Neuson's dual view dumpers are available in three models:

DV60 , 6-ton, with a payload of 13,228 pounds, heaped skip capacity of 4.1 cu. yd.

, 6-ton, with a payload of 13,228 pounds, heaped skip capacity of 4.1 cu. yd. DV90 , 9-ton, with a pay load of 19,842 pounds, heaped skip capacity of 5.7 cu. yd.

, 9-ton, with a pay load of 19,842 pounds, heaped skip capacity of 5.7 cu. yd. DV100, 10-ton with 22,046 payload, heaped skip capacity of 6.5 cu. yd.

All models feature hydrostatic drive that offers simple intuitive operation and are available in either canopy or cab versions. The operator's platform has plenty of head and legroom and the multifunctional display includes a rearview camera and lockable anti-vandalism protection.

Cab models come equipped with high-efficiency HVAC system and optional fully glazed cab to protect against elements and dust.

Designed to save time and money, Wacker Neuson wheel dumpers function like a compact dump truck, but with all-terrain traction and better maneuverability. These versatile, articulated machines feature dumping from the front of the skip or the skip can be rotated 90 degrees in both directions to dump from either side. They are ideal for construction, landscape, golf course, cemetery, trail and path maintenance, municipal and rental applications.

The new DV, dual view models, offer additional time and money savings, providing a new perspective to material handling.

For more information, visit www.wackerneuson.com.