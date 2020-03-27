Wacker Neuson Offers Dual View Dumpers That Save Time and Money

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Wacker Neuson Offers Dual View Dumpers That Save Time and Money

Fri March 27, 2020 - National Edition
Wacker Neuson


With Wacker Neuson’s new dual view dumpers, the operator always has full visibility ahead. When loading and unloading, the operator looks in the direction of the skip. Designed to save time and money, Wacker Neuson wheel dumpers function like a compact dump truck, but with all-terrain traction and better maneuverability.

Wacker Neuson's dual view dumpers bring a new perspective to material handling. The unique concept allows the entire operator's console to swivel 180 degrees so the operator is always facing the task.

Now available in North America, the DV series of dumpers provide optimal visibility, regardless of the working direction or payload size, according to the manufacturer.

With Wacker Neuson's new dual view dumpers, the operator always has full visibility ahead. When loading and unloading, the operator looks in the direction of the skip.

Before driving, the operator swivels the seat and console so he is facing in the driving direction. The system is easy to operate; release the lock, turn the entire operating platform for maximum visibility while working/dumping or traveling. The operator faces forward in road mode for maximum travel speed up to 18.6 mph.

Time-consuming turning and maneuvering, especially in confined areas, is no longer necessary, saving time and fuel.

The dual view concept provides a host of efficiency, safety and convenience benefits. All the main functions rotate with the seat so the operator always has the adjustable steering wheel, joystick handle with skip functions, drive direction and horn, the throttle and brake pedal and the multifunctional display in the correct position for working. It is more efficient for the operator to quickly rotate the seat and between traveling and loading/unloading. There is an enhanced degree of safety on the job site because the operator continually has an optimal view of the jobsite.

Additionally, a protection (rock) guard is mounted to the skip to protect the operator's station from material or impact by loading equipment.

Wacker Neuson's dual view dumpers are available in three models:

  • DV60, 6-ton, with a payload of 13,228 pounds, heaped skip capacity of 4.1 cu. yd.
  • DV90, 9-ton, with a pay load of 19,842 pounds, heaped skip capacity of 5.7 cu. yd.
  • DV100, 10-ton with 22,046 payload, heaped skip capacity of 6.5 cu. yd.

All models feature hydrostatic drive that offers simple intuitive operation and are available in either canopy or cab versions. The operator's platform has plenty of head and legroom and the multifunctional display includes a rearview camera and lockable anti-vandalism protection.

Cab models come equipped with high-efficiency HVAC system and optional fully glazed cab to protect against elements and dust.

Designed to save time and money, Wacker Neuson wheel dumpers function like a compact dump truck, but with all-terrain traction and better maneuverability. These versatile, articulated machines feature dumping from the front of the skip or the skip can be rotated 90 degrees in both directions to dump from either side. They are ideal for construction, landscape, golf course, cemetery, trail and path maintenance, municipal and rental applications.

The new DV, dual view models, offer additional time and money savings, providing a new perspective to material handling.

For more information, visit www.wackerneuson.com.

With Wacker Neuson's new dual view dumpers, the operator always has full visibility ahead. When loading and unloading, the operator looks in the direction of the skip.


Read more about...

CONEXPO CONEXPO 2020 Dumpers New Products Wacker Neuson


 