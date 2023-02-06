A central focus of Wacker Neuson’s booth is a 1.7-ton battery-powered excavator, the EZ17e.

Wacker Neuson is inviting attendees of ConExpo-Con/AGG 2023 to visit Booth W43501 to preview a variety of new products being introduced by the equipment manufacturer. The booth's theme "All it takes for the challenges you face," celebrates the company's dedication to helping contractors meet their daily challenges on the job site.

"This zero-emission excavator has been a success in the European market and will launch in North America in late 2023 or early 2024," explained Gert Reichetseder, president and CEO, Wacker Neuson Americas.

"This machine will provide a solution for contractors and rental houses looking for a quiet, zero-emission excavator to expand their businesses into new applications, while meeting environmental regulations," Reichetseder added.

In addition to the EZ17e, Wacker Neuson will further highlight its zero-emission portfolio for battery-powered compaction and concrete consolidation equipment in the "Meet the Future" area of the booth. This includes the debut of the industry's first battery-powered reversible plate with direct drive, the APU3050e.

All of Wacker Neuson's battery-powered plates and rammer, as well as its concrete vibrator are powered by the Battery One battery and charger system. This new vendor-agnostic brand is a single solution, making the use of zero-emission construction equipment on the job site more practical, according to the manufacturer.

Other excavators to be showcased will include Wacker Neuson's all new EZ26, a 2.6-ton zero tail excavator and the 5.8-ton ET58 tracked excavator. Both of these machines offer contractors all the newest innovations for comfort, performance and efficiency.

Attendees also won't want to miss Wacker Neuson's new additions to the utility track loader family.

"The SM60 and SM120 will be premiered at the show and are great complements to the very successful SM100 mini track loader that was introduced in 2021," said Reichetseder.

These versatile, stand-on utility track loaders are designed for operator comfort, ease of operation and designed to reduce maintenance costs and total cost of ownership.

Additionally, the newest compact track loader from Wacker Neuson, the ST27 will be unveiled to contractors. This addition to the loader line is the smallest model in the company's CTL line-up and promotes enhanced visibility and productivity.

"We look forward to meeting with contractors and dealers at the show to share our new products plus the original job site mainstays Wacker Neuson is known for," Reichetseder said.

