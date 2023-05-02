List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    VIDEO: Waldschmidt, Elverman Launch New Construction Industry YouTube Channel, Podcast

    Tue May 02, 2023 - National Edition
    Construction Equipment Guide



    Longtime construction, landscaping and power equipment professionals Nathaniel Waldschmidt and Bill Elverman have launched a new Youtube channel and podcasting platform "Hard Hats. Hard Heads. Hard Times."

    The duo is building the channel as an honor to the industries both have worked in and served from childhood through middle age, with a focus on topics that are focused on the people, culture, storytelling and life in the industries.

    "Elverman might be in middle age, but I'm in my prime," said Waldschmidt. "We've both spent our entire lives around the people, work, equipment and cultures of this industry, and we're focused on sharing those stories — bringing a level of entertainment to the industry that focuses on the fun and personal side of things, and not just equipment or industry issues."

    "We care deeply about technology and the big issues affecting our industry, and we'll touch on those from time to time, but that's not what this is about," said Elverman. "This is about celebrating the people and the heart of the industry. Some of the best storytellers I've ever met are the men and women we meet in the field every day. That's the spirit that moves this operation."

    The first episode can be viewed on the YouTube channel and can be listened to on all major podcasting platforms, including Spotify. The episode — "Favorite Equipment and Work Songs" — features the hosts exploring numerous songs written for and about construction and related industries.

    "There's a few curveballs in there, and we have fun with it," said Waldschmidt. "In future episodes we'll explore beer, hobbies, food, health and other topics that are more about the people and life of the industry. If you're looking for features and benefits of equipment or gear, this is not your show."

    "We'll bring in special guests, too," said Elverman. "It'll be fun and different."

    The show is produced by True North with Waldschmidt and Elverman as hosts, and Miles Cooksy serving as executive producer. Episodes will drop every few weeks.

    To subscribe to the channel, visit https://www.youtube.com/@hardhatshardheadshardtimes/featured or follow the podcast along on Spotify and other platforms.

    Want to drive some of the content of the show? Take this survey if you're a construction or landscaping business owner, equipment operator or worker for your chance to win one of five $100 gift cards.




    Today's top stories

    Turner Delivering $300M Austin Hospital

    North American Pilot Will Test Volvo EC230 Electric Excavator

    AGC of California Honors Pair of Winning Projects

    Bobcat Company Recognized by Fast Company's 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards

    Downtown Recreation Complex Building Project Gets Going in Ocean City, Md.

    Cat RM600, RM800 Reclaimer/Stabilizers Offer More Power, Performance, Productivity

    Atlanta Developer Kicks Off Re-Imagining of Shopping Mall in Peachtree Corners

    Caterpillar Simplifies Model Nomenclature for its Soil Compactor Line



     

    Read more about...

    Podcast






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA