(MN.gov photo)

Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced Jan. 18 their 2022 Local Jobs and Projects Plan — their capital investment recommendation for the upcoming legislative session. The $2.7 billion plan invests in critical projects that preserve existing infrastructure and historical assets, address current needs in communities across the state and build a stronger future for Minnesota.

The 2022 Local Jobs and Projects Plan includes $2 billion in General Obligation Bonds, $250 million in Appropriation Bonds and $276 million in General Fund cash. General Obligation Bonds are backed by the state's full faith and credit and finance publicly owned capital projects. Appropriation Bonds are repaid through annual appropriations from the Legislature and can be used to finance a broader range of capital projects.

Asset Preservation

Maintaining and renewing existing assets is an important part of a safe, healthy and fiscally responsible state budget. The 2022 Local Jobs and Projects Plan includes more than $1 billion in funding to maintain and renew property, including $260 million to repair and replace buildings in the University of Minnesota and Minnesota State systems across the state and $111 million for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to repair buildings, roads, trails, public water accesses, bridges and recreational facilities.

Infrastructure

The plan invests more than $560 million in infrastructure projects across the state. The plan includes $120 million for local bridge replacements, $90 million for local road improvement projects and $200 million in local water infrastructure grants and loans — which are an important investment of state funds to match federal infrastructure dollars.

Community, Equity

Walz and Flanagan propose investing nearly $400 million to support projects across the state that build thriving communities. This includes a $100 million focus on equity in bonding to ensure projects reach those communities that have been traditionally excluded from capital investments and investing in organizations serving Black, Native and communities of color. These investments will help communities grow and prosper, from renovating community centers and libraries to replacing outdated fire stations.

Environmental Stewardship

The governor and lieutenant governor propose investing more than $262 million in environmental stewardship projects across the state. The plan includes $20 million in flood hazard mitigation grants to local governments, $13.8 million in statewide electric vehicle charging infrastructure, $60 million in capital improvements to bus rapid transit, more than $20 million for local government stormwater construction grants and $8 million in dam safety repair and reconstruction.

For more information, visit mn.gov/governor/news/index.jsp?id=1055-500484.

Today's top stories