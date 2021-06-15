Waratah Forestry Equipment announced the new H425, H425HD and H425X — a trio of rugged harvester heads built for tough jobs. With a powerful control valve and four roller feed arm geometry, each high-performance head is productive on wheeled or tracked carriers.

"These models are built for durability and performance," said Brent Fisher, product marketing manager of Waratah. "Among other updates, new hose protection and servicing enhancements make these great heads even better."

The standard H425 (2,998 lb./1,360 kg), H425HD (3,064 lb./1,390 kg) and hefty H425X (3,143 lb./1,426 kg) each offer increased reliability with new feed motor hosing routings and new covers. For quick and easy servicing, each head features a new hinged valve cover and improved access to greasing points.

H425

Optimizing performance, productivity and delimbing, the H425 excels in large diameter regeneration harvesting. A powerful control valve and feed-roller arm geometry ensure a solid grip and agile harvester head control for all diameter classes.

For increased uptime and lower daily operating costs, the H425 offers improved hose routing from boom to harvester head and from the valve to feed motors, keeping hoses well protected from limbs and understory interference, according to the manufacturer.

The H425 offers optional saw motor sizes, standard (narrow stem) or buttress (wide stem) saw frames for challenging applications, and processing knives for picking stems from the ground or bunch piles.

H425HD

Built to work on the toughest jobs, the H425HD features a heavy-duty tilt frame, feed motors and guarding to provide even more durability. With a powerful control valve and a top saw option, the high-performance head offers great productivity, especially for wheeled carrier applications.

For ease of maintenance, the H425HD now has easy filling of saw chain oil. Likewise, daily maintenance can be performed without changing the position of the harvester head. The valve block and grease points also are easily accessible.

The H425HD offers optional saw motor sizes, standard (narrow stem) or buttress (wide stem) saw frames for challenging applications, and processing knives for picking stems from the ground or bunch piles.

H425X

The H425X features an extreme duty main saw box with heavier steel plating, extra feed motor component guarding, heavy-duty tilt frame, hose protection and increased drive arm durability for demanding applications in mixed stand harvesting. Its four roller feed arm geometry ensures rollers grip solidly in all diameters, improving responsiveness with increased tree-processing performance — especially in large timber, according to the manufacturer.

Purpose-built for tracked harvesters, the H425X offers options for many applications with multi-tree handling, an integrated top saw and processing knives for picking from piles or hardwood applications, and many feed wheel options to suit numerous applications.

"The H425, H425HD and H425X are reliable heads for heavy-duty applications," Fisher said. "With each new head generation, we're providing our customers the solutions they need to maximize productivity and uptime."

The Waratah H425, H425HD and H425X are currently available to customers in Europe, the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Russia, Africa, Asia, Brazil and Latin America.

For more information, visit Waratah.com.

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.

