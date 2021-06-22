A shorter tilt frame helps with loading trucks and improves reach with higher deck piles. Plus, the large delimb opening enables operators to grab multiple logs.

Waratah Forestry Equipment debuted the HTH624C 4x4 LP — a loader-processor built for increasing productivity to quickly clear tight landing areas and load trucks. The multi-use head features attributes of a standard processing head with extra capability for manipulating multiple logs.

"The HTH624C 4x4 LP makes quick work of loading or processing," said Brent Fisher, product marketing manager of Waratah.

"In addition to the benefits of a four-wheel-drive processor, it features a large sawing capacity and an extra-large delimb opening for handling multiple logs to clear the deck fast. At Waratah, we're always looking for ways to boost customer productivity and efficiency, and the HTH624C 4x4 LP delivers."

Increased Productivity

This four-wheel drive, four-roller head also has a shorter tilt frame that helps loading trucks or extend reach with higher deck piles — working effortlessly to manipulate logs on carriers with or without live heels.

Its larger delimb opening enables operators to grab multiple logs, clearing the yarder chute or shovel more efficiently. With a wide maximum delimb opening of 37 in. (939 mm), the HTH624C 4x4 LP can manipulate large single logs and improve log deck picking.

Likewise, the HTH624C 4x4 LP also features a large sawing capacity with an 32 in.(815 mm) maximum sawing capacity. It's also fit for 29-plus ton carriers, meaning that it can carry out large jobs.

Tight Space Workhorse

One of the key benefits of the HTH624C 4x4 LP is its ability to work in tight spaces. As a multi-use tool, it can handle the jobs of multiple pieces of equipment — a key feature when space doesn't permit several pieces of equipment.

With a weight of 7,848 lb.(3,560 kg), the HTH624C 4x4 LP provides added capacity and delimbing force to tackle the big jobs. Its minimum delimb close of 4.7 in. (120 mm) allows it to process a wide range of diameter classes.

"The HTH624C 4x4 LP's four-wheel drive makes it powerful and efficient," Fisher said. "We're looking forward to Waratah customers taking advantage of this multi-use workhorse."

The Waratah HTH624C 4x4 LP is currently available to customers in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Russia, Asia Pacific, Brazil and Latin America.

For more information, visit Waratah.com.

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.

