The new Weiler H157 track harvester and updated PF48 harvesting head is replacing the 501HD harvester.

The same spacious cab offered on the larger size class H457 will be standard on the H157.

With a new cab maximizing operator visibility, providing an open field of view to the work area and upwards through a large skylight, it also features a front window emergency escape, an intuitive color touchscreen monitor, multiple storage compartments and numerous charging ports.

The H157 will now also include a newly engineered clam shell design for superior service access. In addition, this harvester offers innovative machine functionality helping to reduce the frequency of foot pedal motions, a hydraulically reversing fan and a redesigned harvesting head for cleaner lines running down the boom, new two feed roller and four feed roller options and more efficient operation, according to the manufacturer.

Weiler H457: Powerful Performance, Maximum Operator Experience, Proven Durability

The new Weiler H457 (and H458) dedicated track harvester features enhanced multi-function capability with dedicated pumps, a new cab that maximizes operator experience, field proven components and increased serviceability. These models have the latest Cat C9.3 engine that produces 298 hp (222 kw) and meets U.S. EPA Tier IV Final emission standards and provides a leading combination of lift capacity, swing torque, and drawbar — designed and built for the most severe of harvesting applications, according to the manufacturer.

