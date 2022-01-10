List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Werk-Brau Pavement Removal Buckets Speed Slab Removal

Mon January 10, 2022 - National Edition
Werk-Brau


Standard designed buckets sized from 18- to 54-in. are available to fit all classes and sizes of backhoes and excavators, with special designs and capacities available upon request.
Standard designed buckets sized from 18- to 54-in. are available to fit all classes and sizes of backhoes and excavators, with special designs and capacities available upon request.
Standard designed buckets sized from 18- to 54-in. are available to fit all classes and sizes of backhoes and excavators, with special designs and capacities available upon request. Werk-Brau pavement removal buckets allow one person to dig up, remove, handle and load concrete streets and sidewalks as well as asphalt pavement.

New Werk-Brau pavement removal buckets are designed to easily wedge under pavement, maximizing the force of the excavator to quickly and easily remove pavement slabs.

The C-type profile and inclined sides aid the prying action and expedite the removal of broken concrete and pavement slabs. Bottom wear straps provide extra protection and allow a long service life.

Standard designed buckets sized from 18- to 54-in. are available to fit all classes and sizes of backhoes and excavators, with special designs and capacities available upon request. Werk-Brau pavement removal buckets allow one person to dig up, remove, handle and load concrete streets and sidewalks as well as asphalt pavement.

T-1 steel is used in all critical or high wear components to ensure that the pavement removal bucket has a long service life. Ribbing on the inside bottom prevent denting and reduces wear. A thumb also can be used for more precise material handling.

All Werk-Brau buckets are made in the USA and are available through equipment dealers and distributors worldwide.

Werk-Brau manufactures a complete line of OEM and replacement attachments for excavators, mini excavators, backhoes, mini and full-size loaders, and crawler loaders.

For more information, call 800/537-9561 or visit www.Werk-Brau.com.




Today's top stories

As 2022 Begins, Crews Near Finish On $32M Hospital

Hyundai, First Choice Farm & Lawn Support Tornado Cleanup Efforts in Tennessee

Magnificent Milestone as 750,000th JCB Engine Comes Off the Line

Doosan Infracore Sale to Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co.

LOTs of Activity Ahead for $267M Columbus Water Tunnel

New $67M High School in Alamance County, N.C., Should Open in August 2023

Dustin Rogers Joins Jeff Martin Auctioneers as Director of Business Development

Power Equipment Company Acquires Golden Equipment Company



 

Read more about...

Attachments Buckets New Products Werk-Brau






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo