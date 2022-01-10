Standard designed buckets sized from 18- to 54-in. are available to fit all classes and sizes of backhoes and excavators, with special designs and capacities available upon request.

New Werk-Brau pavement removal buckets are designed to easily wedge under pavement, maximizing the force of the excavator to quickly and easily remove pavement slabs.

The C-type profile and inclined sides aid the prying action and expedite the removal of broken concrete and pavement slabs. Bottom wear straps provide extra protection and allow a long service life.

Standard designed buckets sized from 18- to 54-in. are available to fit all classes and sizes of backhoes and excavators, with special designs and capacities available upon request. Werk-Brau pavement removal buckets allow one person to dig up, remove, handle and load concrete streets and sidewalks as well as asphalt pavement.

T-1 steel is used in all critical or high wear components to ensure that the pavement removal bucket has a long service life. Ribbing on the inside bottom prevent denting and reduces wear. A thumb also can be used for more precise material handling.

All Werk-Brau buckets are made in the USA and are available through equipment dealers and distributors worldwide.

Werk-Brau manufactures a complete line of OEM and replacement attachments for excavators, mini excavators, backhoes, mini and full-size loaders, and crawler loaders.

For more information, call 800/537-9561 or visit www.Werk-Brau.com.

