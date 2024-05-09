List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    Werk-Brau Redesigned High Performance Loader Buckets Holds 5 Percent More Material Per Load

    Thu May 09, 2024 - National Edition
    Werk-Brau


    With capacities from 2.0 to 9.0 cu. yds., Werk-Brau high performance loader buckets are ideal for digging in virgin soil and re-handling material up to 3,200 lbs./cu. yd. in density.
    Photo courtesy of Werk-Brau
    With capacities from 2.0 to 9.0 cu. yds., Werk-Brau high performance loader buckets are ideal for digging in virgin soil and re-handling material up to 3,200 lbs./cu. yd. in density.

    Werk-Brau introduces its redesigned high performance loader buckets, which have an enhanced performance profile.

    Curved side walls, a beveled design and increased roll back angle provide better material retention, allowing these buckets to hold 5 percent more material, according to the manufacturer. Engineered for strength and durability, they feature high-strength, abrasion-resistant steel in all critical components.

    Tapered side plates reduce wear and allow for easier dumping. An inclined bottom reduces loading forces, allowing the bucket to do more and last longer, with less wear and tear. A stout top design withstands the high digging forces exerted by today's more powerful machines. This allows the bucket to be used is harsh conditions without worry of overloading or breaking.

    With capacities from 2.0 to 9.0 cu. yds., Werk-Brau high performance loader buckets are ideal for digging in virgin soil and re-handling material up to 3,200 lbs./cu. yd. in density. In-house design capabilities and finite element analysis allow Werk-Brau engineers to create special designs and capacities upon request.

    All seams are welded solid to ensure extra durability. Auxiliary edge and teeth are available upon request to make digging even easier. Every Werk-Brau loader attachment is manufactured to O.E.M specifications for all makes and models of wheel loaders.

    Werk-Brau manufactures a complete line of OEM and replacement attachments for excavators, mini excavators, backhoes, mini and full-size loaders, and crawler loaders.

    For more information, visit www.Werk-Brau.com.




