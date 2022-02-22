Derek Robertson

Western Specialty Contractors congratulated New York Metro Branch Sales/Project Manager Derek Robertson on being named 2022 president of the Metro New York Chapter of ICRI (International Concrete Repair Institute).

Located in one of the largest cities in the world, the ICRI Metro New York chapter provides regional networking opportunities and educational seminars in the New York metropolitan area. Membership includes contractors, manufacturers, engineers, distributors, owners and other professionals with a common goal: prolonging the useful life of concrete through quality repair, restoration and protection.

Robertson, who will serve a two-year term as president, said he is extremely humbled by his appointment to the chapter's leadership position. He has been a member of the ICRI Metro New York chapter for nearly six years, having served on its board of directors since 2018.

"The success of the chapter is a direct result of all the hard work they do behind the scenes, and without their support I would not be able to take on this role," said Robertson.

"As we move further into 2022, I am excited to get to see some familiar faces, and hopefully meet some new ones as well. With the help of the chapter's leadership, I look forward to continuing to push forward with our chapter's mission to provide education, certification, networking and leadership to improve the quality of concrete repair, restoration, protection and preservation."

Robertson moved from an internship position at Western's branches in Dallas and San Antonio, Texas, to pursue an assistant project manager position in 2015 at Western's New York Metro branch. In March 2017 he was promoted to sales/project manager at the branch where his duties include identifying new business opportunities and managing project development from sale to completion.

Western's New York Metro branch, opened in 1926, provides FISP repairs, historic restoration and preservation, building cleaning and graffiti removal, sealant replacement and wall coatings.

Robertson endorses the ICRI for its invaluable technical programs, networking and sense of community supported by leaders in the building repair and restoration industries.

"Our chapter is filled with so many incredibly talented, educated and motivated people who care deeply about what we do. Together, we've created a strong and collective commitment to creating and nurturing our community of industry professionals, promoting education and providing opportunities for all to network with like-minded individuals. It is an invaluable group to be a part of and I hope you join as a member, if not already, and get involved in one of our committees," he said.

About Western Specialty Contractors

Family-owned and operated for more than 100 years, Western Specialty Contractors is the nation's largest specialty contractor in masonry and concrete restoration, waterproofing and specialty roofing. Western is headquartered in St. Louis, Mo., with 30 branch offices nationwide and employs more than 1,200 salaried and hourly professionals.

For more information about Western Specialty Contractors, visit www.westernspecialtycontractors.com.

Today's top stories