A federally funded Capital Improvement Program (CIP) project is currently under way to improve Gas House Pike at Linganore Creek in Frederick, Md.

The work is being done for the Frederick County Department of Engineering and Construction Management.

The $3.9 million project began in November 2020, with completion planned by January 2022. Work is now 80 percent complete.

The prime contractor is WF Delauter & Son Inc., with William Delauter in charge.

The project involves the replacement of two existing structures, a larger multi-cell structure known as Gas House Pike Bridge (Structure No. F09-21) and a nearby smaller multi-cell pipe structure just west of Gas House Pike Bridge, which will become a new bridge (Structure No. F09-25).

"The previous culvert was not adequate and created flooding and road closure several times a year," Delauter said. "Both spans lie in a low point along Gas House Pike. Both needed to be removed [existing] and work is being done on all four abutments simultaneously in order to expedite the schedule. We will receive a $70,000 incentive bonus if the road is open by Nov. 24, 2021, which we will have the road open approximately one month prior to that date."

Work will include complete removal of both existing structures, installing a single 77-ft. span prestressed girder bridge with concrete substructure and caisson foundation, installing a single 52-ft. span prestressed girder bridge with concrete substructure and caisson foundation, installing new bridge parapets, and replacing portions of the existing traffic barriers.

In addition, work will include installing new traffic barriers and end treatments, installing pipe culverts and headwall, installing storm water management facilities, installing roadway drainage improvements, installing a 10-in. diameter sanitary sewer line with associated items, 12-in. diameter water line with associated items, regrading approaches, placing full depth pavement and tying grading into existing topography, milling, patching, and surface paving along Gas House Pike extending west for approximately 1.7 mi. and installing a formliner finish on the concrete parapets of the bridges' superstructures.

The bridge structures and roadway approaches will have two 11-ft. lanes with 5-ft. shoulders to meet collector standards. The CIP project will provide needed safety improvements and reduce the frequency of flooding at this location.

Delauter said that the full scope of the project involves removing existing culverts and replacing with 60-ft. and 77-ft. span bridges, sediment control, sewer and water line relocations, storm drain installation, 1,500-linear-ft. roadway removal and replacement, bio filter, stream diversions, guardrails and stabilization.

Delauter added that challenges with the project include major stream diversions and price increases due to COVID-19.

"Other than that, [the] job has gone very well," he said.

Having two spans completed simultaneously creates a unique situation for the company.

The project includes 1,500 linear ft. of roadway removal and replacement, 7,000 cu. yds. of excavation, 3,000 cu. yds. of concrete, 500 linear ft. of water main and 400 linear ft. of storm sewer.

Major subcontractors include McCrossin Foundations, Penn Stress, Interlock Steel, Victory Steel, Oldcastle Precast, Alpha Space Control, Lobar Inc. Grasmick Lumber and TBH concrete,

Major equipment used on the job includes a Komatsu PC290, a PC360, a Cat D4, a Cat D6, a Cat 953D and a Cat 299D, all owned by WF Delauter & Son Inc.

WF Delauter & Son Inc. is a full site contractor that handles erosion control, sewer, water, storm drain, storm water management, pump stations, bridges, grading and stabilization. The company has been in business for 66 years, since 1955, and is in the fourth generation. Delauter serves as president and CEO. CEG

