White's Farm Supply Honored as a Cub Cadet Top Performing Dealer

(L-R) are Roy Keating, Cub Cadet; Gary Labazza, Cub Cadet; Doug White, Julie Durant, Art White, Bert White, all of White’s Farm Supply Inc.; and Rob Moll, Cub Cadet.

White's Farm Supply Inc., a dealer of Cub Cadet outdoor power equipment located in Canastota, Franklin, Lowville and Waterville, N.Y., recently earned distinction as one of the top 65 Cub Cadet independent retailers in America for 2019. To celebrate this achievement, White's Farm Supply Inc. received recognition at the Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos Resort in the Baja California Peninsula.

White's Farm Supply Inc. has sold and serviced Cub Cadet equipment, including lawn and garden tractors, zero turn riding mowers, commercial mowers, utility vehicles, snow blowers and more, for 59 years. It has been named a top-performing dealer 59 times.

"With more than 1,600 dealers across the country, we're proud to recognize our top-performing dealers that go above and beyond to provide the highest-quality service and products to their communities. At White's Farm Supply Inc. their enthusiasm and dedication is unmatched," Cub Cadet said.

Art and Doug White accepted the recognition on behalf of White's Farm Supply Inc.

"Like many things in life, our success is a team effort," said Art White. "Thanks to the hard work of our whole team and our trusted Cub Cadet products, we're thankful for a successful year. And we're looking to make 2020 an even better one for us and our customers."

White's Farm Supply Inc. offers a complete line of Cub Cadet outdoor power equipment, parts, accessories and attachments as well as expert service and advice.

For more information, call Canastota at 315/697-2214, Franklin at 607/829-2600, Lowville at 315/376-0300 or Waterville at 315/841-4181 or visit www.CubCadet.com.