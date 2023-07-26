List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Williams Construction Starts Slope Stabilization Project

    Wed July 26, 2023 - West Edition #16
    CDOT


    This portion of the road suffered damage on Colorado Highway 133. (Colorado Department of Transportation photo)
    This portion of the road suffered damage on Colorado Highway 133. (Colorado Department of Transportation photo)
    This portion of the road suffered damage on Colorado Highway 133. (Colorado Department of Transportation photo) The damage on CO 133 caused a portion of the road to collapse.(Colorado Department of Transportation photo) CDOT maintenance crews have been managing CO 133 road damage around the clock since April 29. (Colorado Department of Transportation photo)

    The Colorado Department of Transportation and contractor Williams Construction began work on Colorado Highway 133 north of Paonia on July 10. Work is taking place from Mile Point 24.55 to MP 25.77. The project consists of slope stabilization using a soil nail wall to improve the integrity of the slope and function of the roadway as well as culvert replacement. The soil nail walls will be constructed at four sites along the corridor. The roadway will have to be repaired after the construction of the soil nail wall is complete. The project is expected to be complete in the fall of 2023. The project is not related to the permanent repairs to road and culvert damage that took place on CO 133 in May and July.

    The slope stabilization project will significantly improve the safety and functionality of the highway. The work being done ensures motorists can move safely and reliably through this section of the roadway for years to come by making it more stable and reducing the erosion potential.

    A key element in the repairs will be placing a temporary bridge. The temporary bridge will allow CO 133 to reopen to motorists. Permanent repairs to the damaged section of CO 133 are anticipated to begin once the temporary bridge is installed. The highway is open and will continue to be open during work on this project.

    Repairs Necessary

    A safety closure has been in place on CO 133 since Tuesday, May 2, at Mile Points 14-19. The safety closure is due to significant road damage. The damage originally began with a small sinkhole and lane closure during the weekend of Saturday, April 29. Major flooding from nearby Bear Creek early the week of May 1 filled a culvert with debris and flooded the roadway, pushing the culvert through the other side of the road and eroded roadway embankment, causing the road to collapse. The damage and safety closure are near Somerset, just north of Paonia. Access to Somerset from the north, via CO 133 McClure Pass, continues to be open.




    Colorado Colorado Department of Transportation Four Corners Roadwork






