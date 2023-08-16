The Construction Management Association of America (CMAA) has announced the winners of its 2023 Industry Excellence Awards.

CMAA's Award Program recognizes excellence in construction management practice and honors companies and individuals each year based on merit. A panel of judges reviews each nomination carefully and chooses the best candidate in each category.

Lauren Sullivan, Bay Area business development manager, Vanir Construction Management, has received the 2023 CMAA Leader in Environmental Stewardship Award. This honor recognizes individuals, teams or organizations, for outstanding leadership in innovation or best practices in guiding and aiding owners as they seek to define and meet their objectives for environmental stewardship throughout a project's life cycle.

Audrey Lynn Schultz, professor and chairperson, Pratt Institute, has been awarded the 2023 CMAA Mark Hasso Educator of the Year honor. This recognition emphasizes excellence in teaching and recognizes a full-time educator for outstanding professional accomplishments and a commitment to construction management education.

Sharath Vennavelly, project manager, Ardurra, has received the 2023 CMAA Distinguished Young Professional Award. This award recognizes and celebrates a full-time professional for outstanding professional accomplishments and a commitment to the construction management industry early in their career.

Tammy Huddleston, vice president of design, code and construction, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, has been honored with the 2023 CMAA Distinguished Owner Award. This award recognizes an owner member who understands the value of a professional construction manager on the job and whose consistent actions have made meaningful and extraordinary contributions to the advancement of the construction management profession.

This year, a special honor, the CMAA Chair's Commendation for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, was awarded to California BuildOUT. This is an award given at the Chair's discretion for projects or initiatives that go above and beyond in specific areas.

David Alexander, president and managing owner, CMWorks/Poggemeyer Design Group, Kleinfelder Companies, was honored as the 2023 Mehdi Heydari CCM of the Year. Alexander was chosen for demonstrating leadership in his position within the Southern Nevada Chapter by fostering relationships and helping to resurrect and grow awareness for the Certified Construction Manager (CCM) credential. He has dedicated his career to excellence in construction management and volunteered in numerous positions to help advance the construction industry.

"Each of our award winners work hard to make a difference, and we commend each of them for their achievements and contributions to the construction industry," said CMAA President and CEO Andrea S. Rutledge.

CMAA will honor its award winners during the organization's in-person conference, CMAA2023, Oct. 29 to 31, 2023, in Washington, D.C.

Entries for the 2024 CMAA Industry Honors Awards program will open in March.

For more information, visit www.cmaanet.org/cmaa2023

