Wed August 16, 2023 - National Edition
The Construction Management Association of America (CMAA) has announced the winners of its 2023 Industry Excellence Awards.
CMAA's Award Program recognizes excellence in construction management practice and honors companies and individuals each year based on merit. A panel of judges reviews each nomination carefully and chooses the best candidate in each category.
This year, a special honor, the CMAA Chair's Commendation for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, was awarded to California BuildOUT. This is an award given at the Chair's discretion for projects or initiatives that go above and beyond in specific areas.
David Alexander, president and managing owner, CMWorks/Poggemeyer Design Group, Kleinfelder Companies, was honored as the 2023 Mehdi Heydari CCM of the Year. Alexander was chosen for demonstrating leadership in his position within the Southern Nevada Chapter by fostering relationships and helping to resurrect and grow awareness for the Certified Construction Manager (CCM) credential. He has dedicated his career to excellence in construction management and volunteered in numerous positions to help advance the construction industry.
"Each of our award winners work hard to make a difference, and we commend each of them for their achievements and contributions to the construction industry," said CMAA President and CEO Andrea S. Rutledge.
CMAA will honor its award winners during the organization's in-person conference, CMAA2023, Oct. 29 to 31, 2023, in Washington, D.C.
Entries for the 2024 CMAA Industry Honors Awards program will open in March.
For more information, visit www.cmaanet.org/cmaa2023
