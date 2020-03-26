Winners: Colorado Asphalt Pavement Association

Four Corners Materials for Smoothest Pavement (Categories l and ll); United Companies for Smoothest Pavement (Category lll); Elam Construction for Smoothest Pavement (Category lV); Martin Marietta in the airport category; Connell Resources for Commercial Parking Lot; Blue Roads Solution in the Residential Subdivision category; Schmidt Construction in the City Street category (new or reconstruction); Coulson Excavating for City Street Resurfacing; Vance Brothers for Surface Treatment; United Companies in the Urban Highway Resurfacing category and Martin Marietta for Urban Highway new or reconstruction.
The Rocky Mountain Asphalt Conference and Equipment Show is held annually at the Crowne Plaza Airport Hotel in Denver and features a trade show exhibiting the latest in paving equipment from area dealers as well as a variety of industry training seminars.
Next year's event will be held February 17 to 18, 2021. CEG
In the Surface Treatment category, Vance Brothers took home the award for work performed in the city of Cherry Hills. (L-R): Cherry Hill’s Jeremy Clayton and Ralph Mason are pictured with Vance Brothers’ Heath Russo and Cody Vance.
The Urban Highway Resurfacing award went to the United Companies for the paving of Interstate 70 between Avon and Vail. CDOT representatives Devin Ray and Jason Laabs are pictured with (L-R) United’s Tony Giordo, Mike Martinez, Ramen Chavez and Gary Lujan.
Martin Marietta won several awards including for Urban Highway New or Reconstruction. Pictured accepting the award are (L-R) Mark Vorhees and Jason Fagette along with Kenny Grass, Jimmy Jones, Levi West and Kyle Neith of Martin Marietta.
Tom Peterson, executive director of the Colorado Asphalt Pavement Association, addresses attendees at the Rocky Mountain Asphalt Conference and Equipment Show on Feb. 19 in Denver.
Exhibitors at the 47th edition of the RMACES included Honnen Equipment. Bill Wright (L); Honnen product specialist of the Wirtgen product group and Jonathan Asbury, vice president of Honnen, were available to address customers full line of paving equipment.
4Rivers Equipment represents the Wirtgen line of products in Colorado, outside of Denver. The company’s contingent at RMACES included (L-R) Carlos Koons, Brad Middleton, Jeff Bandy, Mike Sydow, and David Middleton. They are show with a Wirtgen 210i milling machine.
The Volvo line of compaction equipment was represented at the show by Faris Machinery of Commerce City, Colo. Pictured with the Volvo CR34B combination asphalt compactor are (L-R) Bill Laing of Volvo along with Bill Smith and Jeff Keller of Faris.
Alma Trujillo and Tim Ridley of American Striping Company, leading provider of pavement marking services in the Rocky Mountain region.
(L-R): Jeff Bran and Tommy Campbell of Four Corners and Jason Voorhees of CDOT. Four Corners Materials won the award for Smoothest Pavement (Category l) for the State Highway 491 project in Montezuma and Delores counties.
(L-R): Jeff Bran and Tommy Campbell of Four Corners and Tim Webb of CDOT. The award for Smoothest Pavement (Category ll) went to Four Corners Materials of Durango for the Highway 160 project in Montezuma County.
(L-R): Orlando Trujillo of United, Damien Leyba (CDOT) and Saul Valdez and Mike Termentozzi of United. The award for Smoothest Pavement (Category lll) went to United Companies. The award was for the SH 141 project in Mesa County.
Work on U.S. 40 in Moffat County earned Elam Construction the award for Smoothest Pavement (Category lV). (L-R): Elam’s Russ Larsen, Fernando Rojas, Todd Combs and Chad Saunders along with Mike Goolsby of CDOT.
In the Airport category, Martin Marietta and Jviation were recognized for construction and engineering work, respectively, at Meadow Lake Airport near Colorado Springs. (L-R): Jeremy Packer and Jon Weeks of Jviation along with Nathan Ross and David Buzney of Martin Marietta.
Recognized in the Commercial Parking Lot category for its work at Colorado State University was Connell Resources. (L-R): Brian Neegaard, Andrew Schall and Eric Marsh.
Blue Roads Solutions took home the honors in the Residential Subdivsion category for its work on the Sunrise Neighborhood in Greely. (L-R): Randy Walrath and Pat Hill of the City of Greely and Abby Glaser, Dave King, Chris Luden and Jimmy Salazar of Blue Roads.
Schmidt Construction Company won in the City Street category for its work in the Town of Castle Rock. (L-R): Zane Ferrin and Tom Klasing of Schmidt Construction, Town of Castle Rock’s John Weber along with Antolino Delatorre, Jeff Lawson and Brandon Beck, also of Schmidt Construction.
Coulson Excavating Company won the award in the City Street Resurfacing category for its work in Larimer County. (L-R): Larimer County’s Chris Braeger and Eric Purcell along with JD Kleim, Matt Coulson and Terry Reusnic of Coulson Excavating.