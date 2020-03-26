Winners: Colorado Asphalt Pavement Association

The Colorado Asphalt Pavement Association held its award banquet on Feb. 19, 2020 in conjunction with the Rocky Mountain Asphalt Conference and Equipment Show in Denver.

The following contractors and producers were honored at the event:

Four Corners Materials for Smoothest Pavement (Categories l and ll); United Companies for Smoothest Pavement (Category lll); Elam Construction for Smoothest Pavement (Category lV); Martin Marietta in the airport category; Connell Resources for Commercial Parking Lot; Blue Roads Solution in the Residential Subdivision category; Schmidt Construction in the City Street category (new or reconstruction); Coulson Excavating for City Street Resurfacing; Vance Brothers for Surface Treatment; United Companies in the Urban Highway Resurfacing category and Martin Marietta for Urban Highway new or reconstruction.

The Rocky Mountain Asphalt Conference and Equipment Show is held annually at the Crowne Plaza Airport Hotel in Denver and features a trade show exhibiting the latest in paving equipment from area dealers as well as a variety of industry training seminars.

Next year's event will be held February 17 to 18, 2021. CEG