Wirtgen Group Advances NAPA's Net Zero Initiative, The Road Forward

Tue November 01, 2022 - National Edition
National Asphalt Pavement Association


The Road Forward, an initiative of the National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA) to achieve net zero carbon emission asphalt pavements by 2050, continues to draw commitments from member companies, including Wirtgen America Inc.

As part of the John Deere Construction & Forestry Division, Wirtgen America Inc., is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions through sustainable technologies and solutions for customers throughout the road construction process, from processing to rehabilitating.

Wirtgen Group's sustainability commitment focuses on three fields of action: operations (manufacturing), machine efficiency (developing innovative product solutions) and production systems (specialized solutions). A NAPA member since 1985, Wirtgen Group brands include Wirtgen, Vögele, Hamm and Kleemann.

Wirtgen America's team have consistently demonstrated industry leadership through NAPA, including Vice President of Dealer Development Brodie Hutchins' service as Secretary of the Associate Member Council and membership in numerous committees, as well as Hamm Application Support Manager Tim Kowalski's participation in the Net Zero Task Force and various committees.

"We are excited to partner with NAPA's net zero initiative, The Road Forward, because sustainability is a core element of Wirtgen Group's corporate principles and a guideline for our day-to-day actions," said Jim McEvoy, president and CEO of Wirtgen America. "We look forward to building The Road Forward together by contributing our leadership and experience with sustainable practices to achieve net zero carbon emission asphalt pavements by 2050."

In supporting The Road Forward, Wirtgen is providing industry leadership on climate action. Their support will help fund ongoing research and education to aid the entire U.S. asphalt industry in producing net zero carbon emission asphalt production and construction by 2050.

"We are thankful to Wirtgen for lending their dedication and expertise to The Road Forward," said NAPA President and CEO Audrey Copeland. "Their support not only propels our collective vision for sustainable communities and commerce connected by net zero carbon asphalt pavements, but also demonstrates that asphalt pavement equipment manufacturers can create positive impact."

For more information about The Road Forward, including details on the industry goals and a full list of sponsoring companies, visit AsphaltPavement.org/Forward.




