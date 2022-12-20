Cold recyclers and soil stabilizers benefit from the innovative cutting technology of the new Generation Z2 round-shank picks from Wirtgen

The demands on cutting tools for environmentally friendly cold recycling and effective soil stabilization are extremely varied. Among the most important of these demands are high cutting performance, resistance to extreme impacts and maximum resistance to wear.

With the new, extremely durable Generation Z² round-shank picks, Wirtgen sets standards when it comes to long service life, reliability and efficiency.

Proven in Practice: Wear Plate With Grooved Profile Increases Efficiency

A newly developed wear plate with a special grooved profile improves centering and demonstrably optimizes the rotation behavior. This ensures that the durable carbide tip is always ready to cut, and assures best possible carbide utilization, according to the manufacturer.

In addition, the grooved profile reduces lengthwise wear of the round-shank pick holder and extends service life by up to 25 percent.

Higher Resilience, Reliability

In order to assure consistently secure seating of the pick in the pick holder bore, the Generation Z² round-shank picks feature the tried and tested TwinStop clamping sleeve from Wirtgen. The optimized carbide composition with a higher proportion of cobalt guarantees additional resistance to even the highest impact forces.

Key Technology for Greater Machine Efficiency

Wirtgen sees high savings potential for users in the further development of its innovative cutting technologies. The perfect interplay between machines and high-performance cutting tools is an important factor for the realization of ultimate efficiency in everyday working scenarios.

The use of the new Generation Z2 round-shank picks further increases operational reliability. The higher machine utilization rates and productivity achieved result in lower operating costs and greater efficiency.

For more information, visit www.wirtgen-group.com.

