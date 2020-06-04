--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Work to Begin to Lengthen, Reconstruct Kresson Road Bridge

Thu June 04, 2020 - Northeast Edition #12
NJTA



Work will begin this summer under a $17.4 million New Jersey Turnpike Authority contract to lengthen and reconstruct the bridge that carries Kresson Road over the Turnpike in Cherry Hill Township.

The Kresson Road bridge crosses over the Turnpike between Interchanges 3 and 4 at milepost 30.75. The 70-year-old span shows signs of heavy wear and deterioration and needs to be substantially reconstructed.

The new structure will be 16 ft. wider than the existing structure, but the number of travel lanes will not change. The shoulders will be increased from 3 to 5 ft., and there will be 6-ft.-wide sidewalks in each direction. On the southerly side, the sidewalk will run continuously along Kresson Road (C.R. 671) between Howard Johnson Road and Browning Lane once construction is complete.

The construction contract was awarded in March to the Driscoll Construction Co. of Blue Bell, Pa. Work under the contract is expected to be completed in mid-2022.



